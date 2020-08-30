comscore Apple could offer in-air gesture support with new AirPods Pro | BGR India
Apple AirPods Pro 2021 could support in-air gestures

Apple is likely to announce the improved AirPods Pro in early 2021 with improved features and hardware.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple is widely expected to launch new version of AirPods Pro next year. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the launch could happen earlier 2021. The company is unlikely to change the design of Pods and most of the features will be there. But a new patent filing suggests the AirPods Pro 2021 will support in-air gestures. Also Read - Apple prepares a search engine to become independent from Google

Gesture support has made its way to wireless headphones, especially the premium ones from Sony and Bose. And now, it seems Apple is keen on offering the feature on its AirPods as well. In-air gestures ensure people don’t have to tap on the earpods to play/pause or receive calls. Instead, as given in the patent, the company will incorporate capacitive sensors inside the AirPods. With this, the device will be able to detect when a hand is coming close to the AirPods. And this way, the user will able to control music playback, activate Siri or receive calls through the wireless earbuds. Also Read - Apple removes Epic Games account and all its apps from App Store

In addition to this, gestures can be used to on/off noise cancellation on the AirPods Pro. The feature is also a handy tool for people who are specially-abled. Gestures will allow them to control the device without having to press a button or touch at a specific point. We’re excited to see if this patented technology makes way to the next AirPods. Also Read - Apple manufacturer Foxconn could soon set up factories in Mexico

Apple iPad Air 4 details and price revealed

According to a report from MyDrivers, the next-gen iPad Air 4 will get some massive spec upgrades. The iPad Air 4 will apparently get an 11-inch display with narrow bezels. This is a notable upgrade from the 10.5-inch display on the current iPad Air. This tip lines up with Ming-Chi Kuo’s prediction of a 10.8-inch display on the next iPad Air.

For its performance, the iPad Air 4 will rely on the Apple A14 chipset. This chipset is expected to come with the iPhone 12 series later this year. Apple will offer storage options ranging from 128GB, 256Gb and 512GB. Similar to the iPad Pro, the Air will also gain a smart connector at the back of the device. This will allow compatibility with the Magic Keyboard that Apple announced a few months ago.

With all these upgrades, the iPad Air 4 may not be as accessible as the current model. The iPad Air 4 may start from as high as $649, which is almost a price hike of $150.

  • Published Date: August 30, 2020 6:44 PM IST

