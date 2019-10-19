It looks like Apple is working on a new version of its popular wireless earphones – Apple AirPods. This new version will likely be known as Apple AirPods Pro. Another important thing to note here is that the company is planning to launch this unannounced variant at the end of October. Additionally, the report also outlined the possible pricing of the upcoming AirPods Pro. Talking about the new design, the company claims that Apple will adopt a new “in-ear” design. This new design will likely power the new noise-canceling feature.

Apple AirPods Pro details

According to a report by MacRumors, all this information comes from China Economic Daily. The report also claims that the new design will “enhance the listening experience”. Beyond this, the company will price the earphones at a $260 (approximately Rs 18,500). Beyond this, another report from the same publication indicated that AirPods Pro will come with a metal design. This design is expected to increase heat dissipation. To prepare for the production, Apple AirPods supplier Inventec is said to be working with Chinese manufacturer Lixun.

As per past reports, Apple will likely push two new AirPods models for mass production between Q4 2019 and Q1 2020. These reports have also indicated that Apple will use Luxshare, Goertek, and Amkor as the primary suppliers. The new information is in line with the information from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo also stated that the second model will feature a more conservative upgrade along with similar pricing. We are unsure if the company will add any new features to this second version.

Apple suppliers also seem to be gearing to start the assembly of next-generation AirPods Pro by this month. This likely means that Apple may launch the new version right before the holiday shopping season in the United States. We have also seen references to this redesigned pair of AirPods in the beta version of iOS 13.2. Taking a closer look at the leaked icon, it is likely that they will feature “rubber ear tips”.