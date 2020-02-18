comscore Apple AirPods Pro Lite and iPad Pro production delayed | BGR India
Apple AirPods Pro Lite and iPad Pro production delayed due to Coronavirus

Apple announced that it is revising the quarter guidance due to constrained supply from China and decline in demand for its products.

  • Published: February 18, 2020 2:04 PM IST
Apple AirPods Pro

Apple might be one of the worst hit due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus in mainland China. On Monday, the iPhone maker updated its quarterly guidance. The company said that worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constained. It also noted that demand for its products will be affected within China. While Apple said that its factories have opened, it might be having issues nonetheless. The outbreak has reportedly affected the launch of two yet-to-be-announced products.

The COVID-19 outbreak may push back their launches. The first product that could see a delayed launch is the AirPods Pro Lite. The low-cost version of Apple’s true wireless earbuds first surfaced in a rumor last week. The AirPod Pro Lite is tipped to bring features seen on the AirPods Pro but with an affordable price tag. It is still not clear how the two models will differ when the ‘Lite’ model becomes official. Digitimes reported that the production for the model is “unlikely to kick off in the second quarter as originally planned.”

The report citing industry sources speculates production may be delayed since Apple suppliers are trying to manage the spread of the virus outbreak. The second product that could be delayed is the 2020 version of the iPad Pro. The launch was reportedly scheduled for March but it could get delayed. Digitimes claims that suppliers are unable to ramp up the production as expected. According to the report, supplier output “has started growing slowly after the extended Lunar New Year break in China with shipments unlikely to peak until after April.”

Coronavirus: 2,000 passengers aboard quarantined cruise ship provided free iPhones

Coronavirus: 2,000 passengers aboard quarantined cruise ship provided free iPhones

Apple is tipped to launch iPhone SE 2 (or iPhone 9) towards the end of March. It is still not clear whether iPhone SE 2 launch has also been affected because of the Coronavirus outbreak. However, the rumors indicated 2020 iPad Pro offering triple camera system similar to the iPhone 11 lineup. It was said to come in 12.9-inch and 11-inch models and will be powered by Apple A13X chipset. It remains unknown how far is the effect of Coronavirus on Apple’s supply chain. The company did say that it will offer more details during the next earnings call in April.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2020 2:04 PM IST

