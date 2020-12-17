comscore Apple AirPods Pro Lite could launch as early as 2021 first half | BGR India
Apple AirPods Pro Lite could launch in 2021: Report

Apple AirPods Pro Lite are in the works and could launch as early as the first half of 2021, a new report suggests. Here are the details.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro were launched in 2019.

Apple AirPods Pro Lite could launch in the first half of 2021, suggests a new report by South Korea’s The Elec. Apple AirPods Pro Lite will be more affordable version of the high-end AirPods Pro that were unveiled in 2019. The ‘Lite’ version will not have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) like the more expensive AirPods Pro and will be 20 percent cheaper, the report adds. Also Read - Apple Watch now monitors cardio fitness, alerts if levels drop

The report also pointed out that Apple initially planned to announce the ‘Lite’ variant right after the AirPods Pro went on sale. But the launch did not happen at that time, thanks to better than expected sales of Apple AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro Lite could go into mass production next year. Also Read - iOS 14.3 released: New features, how to upgrade your iPhone

Apple AirPods Pro Lite: What to expect

Apple AirPods Pro Lite could look exactly like the AirPods Pro, which was launched in India in October 2019 for Rs 24,900. The AirPods Pro Lite will most likely cater to people who want the AirPods Pro-like design for a lesser price and can compromise on the ANC feature. Also Read - iPad 9 could be cheaper than iPad 8, will get iPhone 11 chipset

Given there is no official word on AirPods Pro Lite, it is difficult to say how the device will be priced. To give a perspective, the second-generation AirPods were launched before the AirPods Pro, in March 2019. In terms of pricing, both the wireless earphones are just $50 apart.

A previous report by Digitimes claimed that the production of Apple AirPods Pro Lite was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The report revealed that AirPods Pro Lite were originally planned to go into production in the second quarter.

Notable, Apple is among the worst hit due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus in mainland China.The company noted that worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained and that the demand for its products will be affected within China.

Apple AirPods Pro are powered by an H1 chip that feature 10 audio cores. The earbuds offer support for active noise cancellation that can block ambient noise. The wireless earbuds come with “Transparency” mode as well that lets users choose to simultaneously listen to music and the environment around them. The battery in earbuds is said to last for four-and-a-half hours on a single charge with active noise cancellation enabled.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2020 4:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 17, 2020 4:38 PM IST

