Apple AirPods Pro with active noise-cancellation is now available in India

Apple AirPods Pro, the noise-cancellation true wireless earbuds, is now available in India. The AirPods Pro went on sale in the United States starting October 30. Now, the Cupertino-based company has announced its availability in India. At the time of writing, the AirPods Pro is still listed as “currently unavailable” on Flipkart and Amazon India. We expect the device to become available today. Alternately, those looking to get the new noise cancellation true wireless earbuds can buy it from Apple authorized resellers.

Apple AirPods Pro: Price, Features

Apple AirPods Pro is available at a retail price of Rs 24,900 in India. Alongside the price of AirPods Pro, Apple has also revised price of older models. The first generation AirPods with charging case is now available for Rs 14,900. The AirPods with wireless charging case is available for Rs 18,900. The standalone wireless charging case is available for Rs 7,500. AirPods Pro requires Apple devices running iOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later.

It is powered by an H1 chip, which “features 10 audio cores and powers everything from sound to Siri.” The earbuds offer support for active noise cancellation that can block ambient noise and allows users to focus on what you are listening to. In order to achieve ANC, Apple says AirPods Pro uses “two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit.” There is also a “Transparency” mode, which provides users with the option to simultaneously listen to music and the environment around them.

As per the company, the earbuds can deliver four-and-a-half hours of listening time on a single charge with active noise cancellation enabled. AirPods Pro also features a vent system to equalize pressure and reduce discomfort caused by wearing in-ear headphones. There is also a force sensor that makes it easy to play, pause or skip tracks, and answer or hang up phone calls.