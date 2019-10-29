comscore Apple AirPods Pro launched: Price in India, features and other details
AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation launched: Price in India, features and other details

Apple will be selling its latest set of AirPods Pro for Rs 24,900. The new pair of true wireless earbuds come with active noise cancellation.

  • Published: October 29, 2019 9:41 AM IST
Apple has launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, and sweat and water-resistant. The new AirPods Pro comes with an in-ear design, and an ultra-compact case. Apple will be selling its latest set of AirPods Pro for Rs 24,900. The new pair of Airpods are available through Apple Authorised Resellers, and the company will start shipping it from October 30. AirPods Pro will also be available via Apple Premium Resellers soon. AirPods with Charging Case are available for Rs 14,900, and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case will costs Rs 18,900. Interested buyers can order the standalone Wireless Charging Case for Rs 7,500.

AirPods Pro requires Apple devices running iOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later. It is powered by an H1 chip, which “features 10 audio cores and powers everything from sound to Siri.” The earbuds offer support for active noise cancellation, meaning it can minimize background noise and allow you to listen to music at lower volumes. For this, the company says AirPods Pro uses “two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit.”

There is also a “Transparency” mode, which provides users with the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around them. As per the company, the earbuds can deliver four-and-a-half hours of listening time on a single charge with active noise cancellation enabled. AirPods Pro also features a vent system to equalize pressure and reduce discomfort caused by wearing in-ear headphones. There is also a force sensor that makes it easy to play, pause or skip tracks, and answer or hang up phone calls.

“AirPods are the best-selling headphones in the world. The one-tap setup experience, incredible sound and iconic design have made them a beloved Apple product, and with AirPods Pro, we’re taking the magic even further,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “The new in-ear AirPods Pro sound amazing with Adaptive EQ, fit comfortably with flexible ear tips and have innovative Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode.”

