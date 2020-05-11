comscore Apple AirPods Studio could be the brand's new headphones | BGR India
Apple AirPods Studio could be the brand's over-the-ear headphones we have been waiting for

New leaks have suggested that the upcoming Apple headphones may indeed be called the Apple AirPods Studio.

  Published: May 11, 2020 1:10 PM IST
Apple logo

US-based Apple became a serious competitor in the audio segment ever since it launched the AirPods. The introduction of the Apple AirPods Pro last year took that further. However, the company isn’t stopping there at truly wireless earbuds. The brand is now about to launch its own over-the-ear headphones and will look forward to dominating that segment as well. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Pro may feature 120Hz ProMotion display with improved Face ID, and more

Apple’s headphones have been a part of rumors for quite some time now. Apart from Apple’s new compact iPhone SE that we already saw and the iPhone 12 that will likely come out later this year, the Apple headphones is another awaited product. Now new leaks have suggested that the headphones may indeed be called the Apple AirPods Studio. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 coming soon on Flipkart; Notify me page goes live

The leak comes from Apple leaker Jon Presser, who tweeted “Looks like Apple is sticking with the “AirPods” branding for their new over-ear headphones.” His tweet also mentioned that the AirPods Studio will also have the model number B515. Further, the price of the AirPods Studio is expected to be $349 (about Rs 26,350). Also Read - Apple AirPods Pro get a new firmware update

Meanwhile, in other news, it was recently revealed that the successor to the original Apple AirPods is also in the pipeline. The new true wireless earbuds are expected to feature the design of the higher-end AirPods Pro, but will not have the noise cancellation features of it. Moreover, a report by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes claims that the AirPods were set to launch in May 2020. However, with disruptions across the industry due to the ongoing pandemic crisis, that timeline might be pushed back.

Supply chain sources have reported that we could see the buds launch as late as the second half of the 2020 or even 2021. That being said, there has been no official announcement from Apple on the product launch date so far.

Current Apple AirPods lineup

As of now, the Apple AirPods are available with a wired charging case for $159 (about Rs 12,224). Meanwhile, with a wireless charging case, they are available at $199 (about Rs 15,300). The Apple AirPods Pro is available with a wireless charging case for $249 (about Rs 19,144).

  Published Date: May 11, 2020 1:10 PM IST

