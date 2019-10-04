comscore Apple AirPods with noise cancellation spotted in latest iOS 13 beta
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple AirPods with noise cancellation spotted in latest iOS 13 beta
News

Apple AirPods with noise cancellation spotted in latest iOS 13 beta

News

Apple is expected to launch new AirPods with noise cancellation at a special event later this month. The new AirPods will be first major refresh for Apple's truly wireless earbuds.

  • Published: October 4, 2019 1:18 PM IST
Apple AirPods Noise Cancellation main

Photo: 9to5Mac

Apple has been rumored to be working on a new version of AirPods with noise cancellation. The iPhone maker was expected to debut this new version alongside the iPhone 11 lineup. While that didn’t materialize, Apple pushed an incremental update with support for wireless charging. Now, the company may have inadvertently revealed the design of this upcoming AirPods. The iOS 13.2 beta release has a glyph revealing what the new AirPods with noise cancellation might look like.

The design of this AirPods is reminiscent of Apple‘s older in-ear headphones. While the current generation AirPods have a design similar to EarPods and wireless. The new AirPods with noise cancellation might borrow design from older Apple earphones and be wireless. The glyph representing this upcoming model is found in a component of the system related to accessibility settings, reports 9to5Mac. This could mean that the next version of AirPods will work as a hearing aid.

Apple may be working on AirPods 3 and 3 Pro, could launch later this year

Also Read

Apple may be working on AirPods 3 and 3 Pro, could launch later this year

The function will be similar to the one already offered by current generation AirPods. There are other references in the operating system suggesting the new AirPods will have different listening modes. These modes will be depending on whether you have noise cancellation enabled or not. The mode is said to be called ‘focus mode’ in the system settings and they come with the model code B298. These new AirPods with noise cancellation might debut later this month.

Apple may launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro, new iPad Pro this month

Also Read

Apple may launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro, new iPad Pro this month

Apple is expected to host a special event this month where it might unveil the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro. The company might also announce the new version of iPad Pro and launch Apple Tag as its competitor to Tile’s Bluetooth trackers. The company held an event to launch new iPads in New York last year and we might see new products from the company at a special event this month. The new AirPods, if launched this month, will be first major refresh for Apple’s truly wireless earbuds.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 4, 2019 1:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Detel 32-inch Star LED TV launched at Rs 6,999
News
Detel 32-inch Star LED TV launched at Rs 6,999
Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Electronics category sees 10% overall growth on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale

News

Electronics category sees 10% overall growth on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale

172 malicious apps found on Google Play Store: Report

News

172 malicious apps found on Google Play Store: Report

Apple AirPods with noise cancellation spotted in latest iOS 13 beta

News

Apple AirPods with noise cancellation spotted in latest iOS 13 beta

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

ViewSonic 32-inch curved monitor launched in India for Rs 49,000

iPhone SE 2 to reportedly launch in early 2020

Detel 32-inch Star LED TV launched at Rs 6,999

Electronics category sees 10% overall growth on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale

172 malicious apps found on Google Play Store: Report

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone SE 2 to reportedly launch in early 2020

News

iPhone SE 2 to reportedly launch in early 2020
Apple AirPods with noise cancellation spotted in latest iOS 13 beta

News

Apple AirPods with noise cancellation spotted in latest iOS 13 beta
Apple may launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro, new iPad Pro this month

News

Apple may launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro, new iPad Pro this month
We always try to keep our prices as low as possible: Tim Cook

News

We always try to keep our prices as low as possible: Tim Cook
Apple iPhone lost in a river 15 months back still works

News

Apple iPhone lost in a river 15 months back still works

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन में दिया जाएगा 50W SuperVOOC चार्ज सपोर्ट

Detel ने भारत में 32 इंच HD LED TV को 6999 रुपये की कीमत में किया लॉन्च

OnePlus 8 के रेंडर में दिखा कर्व डिस्प्ले और पंच होल सेल्फी कैमरा

Flipkart Big Billion Days सेल का आखिरी दिन आज, Realme के इन 5 स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रही है शानदार डील

BSNL ने अपने एनुअल 1,699 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी को बढ़ाकर 455 दिन किया

News

ViewSonic 32-inch curved monitor launched in India for Rs 49,000
News
ViewSonic 32-inch curved monitor launched in India for Rs 49,000
iPhone SE 2 to reportedly launch in early 2020

News

iPhone SE 2 to reportedly launch in early 2020
Detel 32-inch Star LED TV launched at Rs 6,999

News

Detel 32-inch Star LED TV launched at Rs 6,999
Electronics category sees 10% overall growth on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale

News

Electronics category sees 10% overall growth on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale
172 malicious apps found on Google Play Store: Report

News

172 malicious apps found on Google Play Store: Report