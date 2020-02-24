comscore Apple AirPods X headphones, TV, iPod touch appear on listing | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple AirPods X headphones, new TV, iPod touch and watch bands appear on Target's inventory
News

Apple AirPods X headphones, new TV, iPod touch and watch bands appear on Target's inventory

News

Apple seems to be working on a number of new products for launch during the first half of this year. This could include premium over-ear headphones, Apple TV and iPod touch. Everything you need to know.

  • Published: February 24, 2020 10:52 AM IST
previous-gen-apple-tv

Apple is said to be working on new over-ear headphones that could arrive during the first half of this year. These new headphones are likely to complement the AirPods lineup. Apple has seen great success with AirPods and is said to be planning to expand its audio offering. Now, ahead of the launch, the device seems to have leaked inadvertently. YouTuber Jon Prosser has shared an image on Twitter that claims to show Apple’s new headphones in the inventory system.

Related Stories


The image shows these headphones in Target’s inventory system, which cannot be dismissed easily. The image tweeted by Prosser shows a new device referred to as Apple AirPods (X Generation) and a list price of $399.99. Apple AirPods Pro currently retails for $249 and these headphones will be a huge premium in terms of price. Processor also notes that there are three different SKUs listed for this product. This could mean that these headphones will come in multiple colors.

Apple 2020 product lineup leaks

AppleInsider reported citing several Target staffers that “placeholders for new products are common”. The interesting element being that these staffers claiming pricing information is usually accurate but product names are not. So, we could see Apple’s over-ear headphones launch with some other name. At $399, Apple’s over-ear headphones will take on Bose Noise Cancelling 700 and Sony WH-1000XM3 in the premium headphones segment.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had recently said that Apple plans to launch premium headphones during the first half of this year. It is expected to be separate from the Beats lineup. The iPhone maker seems to be preparing for a March event and we might see these headphones get announced at this event. Alongside these headphones, new Apple TV, iPod Touch and Apple Watch bands have also been listed on Target’s inventory system. The listing for these devices were received by 9to5Mac.

Apple AirPods Pro Lite and iPad Pro production delayed due to Coronavirus

Also Read

Apple AirPods Pro Lite and iPad Pro production delayed due to Coronavirus

The report notes that there are three listings for the Apple Watch bands. There are also four duplicate entries for the new Apple TV. The listing shows the bands listed for $49 and the Apple TV listed at $179. The pricing is the same as the current generation 32GB Apple TV 4K. The iPod touch, on the other hand, is listed for $399. These listings are placeholders with a ‘X’ in their name. Apple has a huge product portfolio planned for this year. However, we could see some devices get impacted by the outbreak of Coronavirus in China.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 24, 2020 10:52 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Vivo Z6 5G to launch on February 29 in China
News
Vivo Z6 5G to launch on February 29 in China
Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6: All you need to know

News

Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6: All you need to know

PUBG Karakin map now has a story and a trailer

Gaming

PUBG Karakin map now has a story and a trailer

Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 2020 launched with GeForce MX350

News

Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 2020 launched with GeForce MX350

Xiaomi PatchWall 3.0 coming soon to Mi TV range; details

Smart TVs

Xiaomi PatchWall 3.0 coming soon to Mi TV range; details

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Itel Vision 1 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV Review

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

Apple over-ear headphones, TV, iPod touch appear on listing | BGR India

Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6

Vivo Z6 5G to launch on February 29 in China

Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 2020 launched with GeForce MX350

Netflix offers first month for just Rs 5

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple over-ear headphones, TV, iPod touch appear on listing | BGR India

News

Apple over-ear headphones, TV, iPod touch appear on listing | BGR India
Oppo patent reveals two new wireless earbuds

News

Oppo patent reveals two new wireless earbuds
Apple set to launch iPad Pro, iPhone 9 on March 31: Report

News

Apple set to launch iPad Pro, iPhone 9 on March 31: Report
Apple iPhone 9 production could get delayed

News

Apple iPhone 9 production could get delayed
Apple 'Tags' tracking tools to launch soon

News

Apple 'Tags' tracking tools to launch soon

हिंदी समाचार

गूगल स्टेडिया जल्द जोड़ेगा 4 स्टीमवर्ल्ड गेम्स

BSNL ब्रॉडबेंड यूजर्स को Google Nest Mini और Nest Hub स्मार्ट डिवाइसेस पर मिल रहा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगा शाओमी का Mi MIX Alpha स्मार्टफोन, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

रिलायंस जियो (Reliance Jio) ने 49 और 69 रुपये के प्लान किए पेश, डाटा के साथ कॉलिंग का उठाएं फायदा

Infinix S5 Pro की रियल लाइफ फोटो लीक्ड, दिखाई दिया पॉप अप कैमरा और नॉच लैस स्क्रीन

News

Apple over-ear headphones, TV, iPod touch appear on listing | BGR India
News
Apple over-ear headphones, TV, iPod touch appear on listing | BGR India
Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6

News

Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6
Vivo Z6 5G to launch on February 29 in China

News

Vivo Z6 5G to launch on February 29 in China
Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 2020 launched with GeForce MX350

News

Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 2020 launched with GeForce MX350
Netflix offers first month for just Rs 5

News

Netflix offers first month for just Rs 5