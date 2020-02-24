Apple is said to be working on new over-ear headphones that could arrive during the first half of this year. These new headphones are likely to complement the AirPods lineup. Apple has seen great success with AirPods and is said to be planning to expand its audio offering. Now, ahead of the launch, the device seems to have leaked inadvertently. YouTuber Jon Prosser has shared an image on Twitter that claims to show Apple’s new headphones in the inventory system.

The image shows these headphones in Target’s inventory system, which cannot be dismissed easily. The image tweeted by Prosser shows a new device referred to as Apple AirPods (X Generation) and a list price of $399.99. Apple AirPods Pro currently retails for $249 and these headphones will be a huge premium in terms of price. Processor also notes that there are three different SKUs listed for this product. This could mean that these headphones will come in multiple colors.

Apple 2020 product lineup leaks

AppleInsider reported citing several Target staffers that “placeholders for new products are common”. The interesting element being that these staffers claiming pricing information is usually accurate but product names are not. So, we could see Apple’s over-ear headphones launch with some other name. At $399, Apple’s over-ear headphones will take on Bose Noise Cancelling 700 and Sony WH-1000XM3 in the premium headphones segment.

Multiple Target employees have started reaching out to me about this 🤔 Showing up in their systems and on UPC scanners is this mysterious “Apple AirPods (X Generation)” listing, priced at $399. 👀 Potentially Apple’s over-ear “StudioPods” headphones. Launch soon (March)? pic.twitter.com/NVcqH8As47 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 22, 2020

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had recently said that Apple plans to launch premium headphones during the first half of this year. It is expected to be separate from the Beats lineup. The iPhone maker seems to be preparing for a March event and we might see these headphones get announced at this event. Alongside these headphones, new Apple TV, iPod Touch and Apple Watch bands have also been listed on Target’s inventory system. The listing for these devices were received by 9to5Mac.

The report notes that there are three listings for the Apple Watch bands. There are also four duplicate entries for the new Apple TV. The listing shows the bands listed for $49 and the Apple TV listed at $179. The pricing is the same as the current generation 32GB Apple TV 4K. The iPod touch, on the other hand, is listed for $399. These listings are placeholders with a ‘X’ in their name. Apple has a huge product portfolio planned for this year. However, we could see some devices get impacted by the outbreak of Coronavirus in China.