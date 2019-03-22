Apple AirPower production reportedly approved, hinting at an imminent launch

Apple announced a few devices in the last few days, which includes a new iPad Air, iPad mini, refreshed iMacs, and second-gen AirPods. The Cupertino giant is long-rumored to release its AirPower device and a fresh report indicates that its wireless charging mat could be the next in line. A WSJ report claimed that Apple has approved production of AirPower Mat earlier this year.

The iPhone-maker first unveiled its AirPower back in September 2017 alongside the iPhone X and iPhone 8. The company’s ambitious charging mat was supposed to be released in the year. But, due to product-development challenges, the AirPower was delayed. At the time of launch, Apple revealed that the mat would be able to top up the three devices simultaneously, including iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch.

Last year, there were rumors that prototypes of the Airpower were experiencing overheating and communication issues. The overheating issue was mainly because of the device’s multi-coil design. Furthermore, the company even removed the product and all its details from its official website. Besides, just yesterday, Apple announced its second-gen AirPods with ‘Hey Siri’ support. It is powered by the new Apple-designed H1 chip and is said to deliver up to 50 percent more talk time when compared to its previous iteration.

The latest AirPods with standard charging case carries a price label of Rs 14,900, while the one with the Wireless Charging case is priced at Rs 18,900. One can also order the standalone Wireless Charging case, priced at Rs 7,500. The new AirPods will be available to order later this spring. The new iPad mini comes with a starting price of Rs 34,900 for the Wi-Fi model, while the 10.5-inch iPad Air carries a starting price tag of Rs 44,900 for the Wi-Fi model. Separately, Apple is holding an event on 25 March 2019, where the company is said to reveal more about its streaming video services.