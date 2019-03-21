comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple AirPower wireless charger could be released in the next few days
News

Apple AirPower wireless charger could be released in the next few days

News

Apple has been lagging behind other OEMs like Xiaomi who have already developed fast wireless chargers.

  • Published: March 21, 2019 10:11 AM IST
apple-airpower-wireless-charging-pad

Apple’s Wireless charging mat – AirPower – has to be one of the longest standing unreleased devices from the company. Rumors of the accessory getting released have been floating on the internet since last year. However, the good news is that the wait maybe finally over as there are strong reports of the wireless charging mat being released in the coming few days.

Amongst several other reports, one particular hint was found by 9to5Mac diving into the latest iOS 12.2 beta, which suggests the hardware might ship sooner rather than later. The source states that the code responsible for wireless charging in iOS has changed drastically. The report states, the software includes “the code responsible for identifying that two devices are charging on the same mat”.

Another tweet from a reliable XDA member suggested today that AirPower “might launch later this week”. Now, while these reports do give long-waiting Apple users some hope, there are reports to the contrary as well. A recent DigiTimes post declared that AirPower would not launch until the latter half of 2019.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands-on

Despite conflicting reports, the key takeaway is that Apple has not completely axed the product as was rumored in 2018. Prices of the AirPower remain a mystery but we won’t have to wait a lot for the reveal. Apple has been on a hardware launching spree this week introducing two new budget iPads a couple of days ago, followed by new iMac models. Yesterday, it also took the wraps off the second-generation AirPods with support for wireless charging. Latest reports also hint that new iPods might launch in a couple of days.

  • Published Date: March 21, 2019 10:11 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year
Features
Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year
Alleged Oppo Reno 5G and non-5G variants spotted online ahead of launch

News

Alleged Oppo Reno 5G and non-5G variants spotted online ahead of launch

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 spotted online

Apple AirPower wireless charger could be released in the next few days

News

Apple AirPower wireless charger could be released in the next few days

Huawei P30 Pro spotted on Amazon ahead of launch

News

Huawei P30 Pro spotted on Amazon ahead of launch

Most Popular

Skagen Falster 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video

Alleged Oppo Reno 5G and non-5G variants spotted online ahead of launch

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 spotted online

Zomato introduces its tamper-proof food packaging in 10 cities

Telecom subscriber base crosses the 120 crore mark; Reliance Jio, BSNL, and Airtel add customers

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple AirPower wireless charger could be released in the next few days

News

Apple AirPower wireless charger could be released in the next few days
Apple second-gen AirPods with standard charging case is priced at Rs 14,900

News

Apple second-gen AirPods with standard charging case is priced at Rs 14,900
Xiaomi's Q4 net profit rose by up to Rs 1,900 crores: Report

News

Xiaomi's Q4 net profit rose by up to Rs 1,900 crores: Report
Top 6 smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top 6 smartphone deals of the day
Apple silently updates iMac Pro build-to-order option

News

Apple silently updates iMac Pro build-to-order option

हिंदी समाचार

हरियाणा: व्हॉट्सएप पर पेपर लीक करवाते रंगेहाथों पकड़े गए दो दर्जन शिक्षक

शार्प ने भारत में लॉन्च किया इनोवेटिव एअर प्यूरीफायर 'केसी-जी40एम'

हवाई जहाज में डाटा और कॉलिंग का लुत्फ ले पाएंगे एयरटेल यूजर्स!

होली पर 1 साल का हो जाएगा PUBG Mobile, फैंस को मिलेगा ये गिफ्ट

भारत में शाओमी के सबसे सस्ते स्मार्टफोन Redmi Go को खरीदने की ये हैं 5 वजह

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video
Alleged Oppo Reno 5G and non-5G variants spotted online ahead of launch

News

Alleged Oppo Reno 5G and non-5G variants spotted online ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 spotted online
Zomato introduces its tamper-proof food packaging in 10 cities

News

Zomato introduces its tamper-proof food packaging in 10 cities
Telecom subscriber base crosses the 120 crore mark; Reliance Jio, BSNL, and Airtel add customers

News

Telecom subscriber base crosses the 120 crore mark; Reliance Jio, BSNL, and Airtel add customers