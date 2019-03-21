Apple AirPower wireless charger could be released in the next few days

Apple’s Wireless charging mat – AirPower – has to be one of the longest standing unreleased devices from the company. Rumors of the accessory getting released have been floating on the internet since last year. However, the good news is that the wait maybe finally over as there are strong reports of the wireless charging mat being released in the coming few days.

Amongst several other reports, one particular hint was found by 9to5Mac diving into the latest iOS 12.2 beta, which suggests the hardware might ship sooner rather than later. The source states that the code responsible for wireless charging in iOS has changed drastically. The report states, the software includes “the code responsible for identifying that two devices are charging on the same mat”.

Another tweet from a reliable XDA member suggested today that AirPower “might launch later this week”. Now, while these reports do give long-waiting Apple users some hope, there are reports to the contrary as well. A recent DigiTimes post declared that AirPower would not launch until the latter half of 2019.

Despite conflicting reports, the key takeaway is that Apple has not completely axed the product as was rumored in 2018. Prices of the AirPower remain a mystery but we won’t have to wait a lot for the reveal. Apple has been on a hardware launching spree this week introducing two new budget iPads a couple of days ago, followed by new iMac models. Yesterday, it also took the wraps off the second-generation AirPods with support for wireless charging. Latest reports also hint that new iPods might launch in a couple of days.