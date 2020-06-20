Apple AirPower wireless charger images leaked

Apple is finally set to launch its AirPower wireless charging pad? Well, recent leaks this week suggest the company has finally found the solution to make it work. AirPower was highly expected to launch 12 months back, but the device ran into heating troubles forcing Apple to push its plans. Also Read - Xiaomi could release its 100W fast charging technology in an upcoming Black Shark phone

As reported previously, the company likely canceled the development as engineers failed to craft high-quality hardware. This cancellation came after multiple launch delays.

This week, reliable tipster Jon Prosser tweeted images of the C68 charging pad with AirPods and Apple Watch working nicely. In addition to this, the image also suggests you can power the gadget without lightning port. It seems the company has finally decided to use USB Type C port with this device.

Prosser had previously said the C68 could launch as the Apple AirPower wireless charging accessory. He also noted that engineers from the “Sharing and Proximity” division are receiving early prototypes to work on the software. The software will manage communication between different devices and the accessory while charging.

The charging mat will also feature an Apple A11 chip inside to manage all the heat. Beyond this, you’d expect Apple to use lightning cable on the right side of the pad to power the wall adapter. But the new visuals suggest the port has been replaced with USB Type C.

It is likely to launch towards the end of the year in Q4 2020 or even Q1 2021. This timeline will only hold if the company manages to pull it off this time. Last but not least, the company is likely to price the product at around $250. Taking a look at the concept render, the Apple AirPower wireless charging accessory will likely power the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.