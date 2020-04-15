comscore Apple AirPower wireless charging mat back in development | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple AirPower wireless charging accessory back in active development; more details surface online
News

Apple AirPower wireless charging accessory back in active development; more details surface online

News

The report also highlighted a possible launch date, internal specifications and more for the Apple AirPower wireless charging mat. Let’s check out all the details here.

  • Published: April 15, 2020 5:52 PM IST
Apple AirPower wireless charging accessory concept render

It looks like Apple has resumed its development on its canceled AirPower wireless charging accessory. The news of this new development comes almost a year after the company canceled the development. As reported previously, the company likely canceled the development as engineers failed to craft high-quality hardware. This cancellation came after multiple launch delays. However, a year later, it looks like the company wants to try again. According to a new report, engineers are currently working the software for what appears to be the AirPower hardware. It also highlighted a possible launch date, internal specifications and more. Let’s check out all the details for the rumored Apple AirPower wireless charging accessory here. Also Read - Apple and Netflix are the most imitated brands for phishing attack during COVID-19 lockdown: Check Point Research

Apple AirPower wireless charging accessory details

According to a tweet from Jon Prosser from FontPageTech, Apple is currently sending prototype hardware with code name C68. Prosser revealed that C68 will likely launch as the Apple AirPower wireless charging accessory. He also noted that engineers from the “Sharing and Proximity” division are receiving early prototypes to work on the software. The software will manage communication between different devices and the accessory while charging. In addition, the tweet also included a concept render of what the charging accessory will look like in the future. The refreshed attempt for the accessory features “fewer coils” in the mat along with “less overlap”. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series to have flat edges like iPad and come in four models: Report

Watch: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The charging mat will also feature an Apple A11 chip inside to manage all the heat. Beyond this, we will also get a lightning cable on the right side of the pad to the wall adapter on the other end. It is possible that the company may change this cable in favor of USB Type-C with power delivery. Also Read - Apple cancels AirPower because of not meeting high hardware standards

Apple cancels AirPower because of not meeting high hardware standards

Also Read

Apple cancels AirPower because of not meeting high hardware standards

It is likely to launch towards the end of the year in Q4 2020 or even Q1 2021. This timeline will only hold if the company manages to pull it off this time. Last but not least, the company is likely to price the product at around $250. Taking a look at the concept render, the Apple AirPower wireless charging accessory will likely power the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 15, 2020 5:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera
News
Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera
Airtel Payments Bank launches Fight Corona section in Airtel Thanks app

Telecom

Airtel Payments Bank launches Fight Corona section in Airtel Thanks app

Apple AirPower wireless charging mat back in active development

News

Apple AirPower wireless charging mat back in active development

Nokia 8 Sirocco starts receiving Android 10 update

News

Nokia 8 Sirocco starts receiving Android 10 update

Call of Duty: Mobile to get 'Rust map' soon

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile to get 'Rust map' soon

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera

OnePlus 8 Series launch

Apple AirPower wireless charging mat back in active development

Nokia 8 Sirocco starts receiving Android 10 update

Apple is the most imitated brand for phishing attacks: Report

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple AirPower wireless charging mat back in active development

News

Apple AirPower wireless charging mat back in active development
Apple is the most imitated brand for phishing attacks: Report

News

Apple is the most imitated brand for phishing attacks: Report
TikTok hacked by 2 developers to highlight security flaws

News

TikTok hacked by 2 developers to highlight security flaws
Apple's Siri voice assistant now offering coronavirus updates

News

Apple's Siri voice assistant now offering coronavirus updates
Google and Apple to soon release contact tracing update

News

Google and Apple to soon release contact tracing update

हिंदी समाचार

सिर्फ 15 पैसे में बिक रही जूम एप के यूजर्स की डिटेल्स, 5 लाख यूजर्स की जानकारी बिक रही है यहां

Honor 30 सीरीज हुई लॉन्च, Huawei P40 Pro जैसा ही मिलता है दमदार कैमरा

Lenovo Legion स्मार्टफोन में मिलेगा 90 वॉट चार्जर, मात्र 15 में फुल चार्ज हो जाएगा फोन!

Coronavirus Lockdown : ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियों के लिए नई गाइडलाइन जारी, 20 अप्रैल से होंगे लागू

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है इसकी खास बातें

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera
News
Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera
OnePlus 8 Series launch

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch
Apple AirPower wireless charging mat back in active development

News

Apple AirPower wireless charging mat back in active development
Nokia 8 Sirocco starts receiving Android 10 update

News

Nokia 8 Sirocco starts receiving Android 10 update
Apple is the most imitated brand for phishing attacks: Report

News

Apple is the most imitated brand for phishing attacks: Report