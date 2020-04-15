It looks like Apple has resumed its development on its canceled AirPower wireless charging accessory. The news of this new development comes almost a year after the company canceled the development. As reported previously, the company likely canceled the development as engineers failed to craft high-quality hardware. This cancellation came after multiple launch delays. However, a year later, it looks like the company wants to try again. According to a new report, engineers are currently working the software for what appears to be the AirPower hardware. It also highlighted a possible launch date, internal specifications and more. Let’s check out all the details for the rumored Apple AirPower wireless charging accessory here. Also Read - Apple and Netflix are the most imitated brands for phishing attack during COVID-19 lockdown: Check Point Research

Apple AirPower wireless charging accessory details

According to a tweet from Jon Prosser from FontPageTech, Apple is currently sending prototype hardware with code name C68. Prosser revealed that C68 will likely launch as the Apple AirPower wireless charging accessory. He also noted that engineers from the "Sharing and Proximity" division are receiving early prototypes to work on the software. The software will manage communication between different devices and the accessory while charging. In addition, the tweet also included a concept render of what the charging accessory will look like in the future. The refreshed attempt for the accessory features "fewer coils" in the mat along with "less overlap".

The charging mat will also feature an Apple A11 chip inside to manage all the heat. Beyond this, we will also get a lightning cable on the right side of the pad to the wall adapter on the other end. It is possible that the company may change this cable in favor of USB Type-C with power delivery.

(Though I’d expect that to change on the retail models) If they pull it off — expected Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 ~ $250 pic.twitter.com/sjViqjn0As — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 13, 2020

It is likely to launch towards the end of the year in Q4 2020 or even Q1 2021. This timeline will only hold if the company manages to pull it off this time. Last but not least, the company is likely to price the product at around $250. Taking a look at the concept render, the Apple AirPower wireless charging accessory will likely power the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.