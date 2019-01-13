Apple AirPower wireless charging pad finally enters production: Report

Apple’s AirPower wireless charging pad has reportedly entered production. The wireless accessory that can charge three Apple products in one go, was first announced alongside the Apple iPhone X in September 2017. Apple did say that the wireless charging pad would launch in 2018, but it didn’t happen.

Since then Apple has kept quiet about AirPower’s market release, but now according to ChargerLab (via MacRumors), the AirPower is finally coming, as “Luxshare Precision has already started producing Apple AirPower wireless charging pad.”

The manufacturer also the produces Apple AirPods and USB-C cables for the Cupertino company. In a follow-up tweet, ChargerLab claims Pegatron is scheduled to begin mass production of AirPower on January 21.

Breaking: AirPower is finally coming. We just learned from credible source in supply chain that the manufacture Luxshare Precision has already started producing Apple AirPower wireless charging pad. Luxshare Precision is also the maker of Apple AirPods and USB-C cables. pic.twitter.com/UqgWIAh3sx — ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) January 12, 2019

Apple’s wireless charger, which was supposed to let iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods charge wirelessly, has been a rare miss for Apple. The accessory rumored to have faced internal development challenges due to which the Cupertino-based giant could not bring the product to market as smoothly as expected.

The tech giant also stopped mentioning AirPower on its website after the September 2018 launch of the latest iPhone models. Apple writer John Gruber, at that time, suggested that the AirPower was facing overheating problems and may have been “scrubbed” that means AirPower was getting too hot while trying to charge three devices at the same time. The iPhone-maker has also remained tight-lipped about the pricing of the product.