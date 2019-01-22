comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple AirPower wireless charging pad to launch later this year: Report
News

Apple AirPower wireless charging pad to launch later this year: Report

News

The accessory was unveiled by Apple in 2017, during the launch of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

  • Published: January 22, 2019 2:40 PM IST
apple-airpower-wireless-charging-pad

Image: Apple

With the launch of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X in 2017, Apple introduced a long-requested feature in its smartphone line-up – wireless charging. To go with the new smartphones, the Cupertino-based technology major also unveiled ‘AirPower’, a quirkily-named wireless charging pad having the ability to charge majority of Apple’s mobile products (e.g. smartphones, smartwatches, and Bluetooth earphones) at the same time. It’s been a little over a year since then, but the mythical ‘AirPower’ is yet to reach the hands of consumers. There’ve been numerous reports regarding the accessory’s release, with the most-recent stating that it’s finally entered production. Now, another report has surfaced regarding AirPower’s launch timeframe.

According to Digitimes, Apple will be launching the long-delayed wireless charging pad this year. The report claims that AirPower’s launch is ‘imminent’ and will happen ‘later in 2019’, citing how AirPower will boost orders for parts suppliers.

Apple iPhone: South Korean FTC claims that the company is passing the cost on to carriers

Also Read

Apple iPhone: South Korean FTC claims that the company is passing the cost on to carriers

“Lite-On Semiconductor has been shipping Glass Passivated Package (GPP) bridge rectifier orders for Apple’s AirPower continue to pull in, according to sources at related suppliers, who expect shipments for the wireless charger to boost further when it becomes available later in 2019,” said the report by Digitimes.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Hands-On

If this report is indeed true, the mentioned timeframe of ‘later in 2019’ could mean that Apple intends to launch AirPower alongside its 2019 line-up of iPhones. Speaking of which, it was reported earlier this month that Apple will launch three new smartphones this year. While two of these will be ‘premium’ devices succeeding iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the third will be a ‘budget’ model that’ll succeed iPhone XR.

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8

5

67940

iOS 11
A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
12 MP with OIS, ƒ/1.8 aperture
Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

5

95390

iOS 11
A11 Bionic 64-bit chipset with M11 motion coprocessor
dual 12MP camera f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures with dual OIS
Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max

109900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP + 12MP
  • Published Date: January 22, 2019 2:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC
thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on AnTuTu
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG update with Vikendi for Xbox and PS4 going live today: Patch notes and server downtime
thumb-img
News
Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC

Meizu teaser hints at the unveiling of world's first 'holeless phone' tomorrow

Samsung Gear S3 and Gear Sport getting Tizen 4 update that adds new features

Apple iPhone XI concept video suggests triple rear camera setup, Touch ID and USB-Type C

Apple AirPower to launch later this year: Report

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

10 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss out during Flipkart and Amazon India sale

Deals

10 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss out during Flipkart and Amazon India sale
Apple AirPower to launch later this year: Report

News

Apple AirPower to launch later this year: Report
5 top smartphone deals on Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale

Deals

5 top smartphone deals on Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale
Paytm Mall Republic Day iPhone Super Sale: Top deals

Deals

Paytm Mall Republic Day iPhone Super Sale: Top deals
Apple iPhone SE is back and is getting a huge discount

News

Apple iPhone SE is back and is getting a huge discount

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन को मिला सर्टिफिकेशन, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

केवल 70 रुपये की डाउनपेमेंट के साथ ऐसे घर ले जाएं Oppo R17 Pro

Honor V20 Moschino Edition चीन में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Nokia 3.1 Plus के बाद Nokia 5.1 भी Android Pie के साथ गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट

सीढ़ियों से गिराया और स्केट की तरह इस्तेमाल किया लेकिन फिर भी नहीं टूटा रेडमी नोट 7, वीडियो में देखें

News

Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC
News
Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC
Meizu teaser hints at the unveiling of world's first 'holeless phone' tomorrow

News

Meizu teaser hints at the unveiling of world's first 'holeless phone' tomorrow
Samsung Gear S3 and Gear Sport getting Tizen 4 update that adds new features

News

Samsung Gear S3 and Gear Sport getting Tizen 4 update that adds new features
Apple iPhone XI concept video suggests triple rear camera setup, Touch ID and USB-Type C

News

Apple iPhone XI concept video suggests triple rear camera setup, Touch ID and USB-Type C
Apple AirPower to launch later this year: Report

News

Apple AirPower to launch later this year: Report