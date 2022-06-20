It’s been more than a year since Apple launched its first-generation AirTag. The small and nifty product helped users to track their devices, keys, accessories, and luggage. However, there hasn’t been much chatter about the AirTags lately and some may believe that people have forgotten about it. But the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the shipment of Apple AirTags has gradually increased since 2021 and Apple may launch its successor. Also Read - Apple MacBook and iPad Pro models with OLED displays in works, will launch in 2024

Apple AirTag has steady growth and it may result in a new improved version

According to the analyst, Apple's AirTag has seen an increase in its shipments ever since its release. The estimations of AirTag reach about 20 million and 25 million units in 2021 and 2022, respectively. What this means is, that the nifty device by Apple is actually being sold well.

AirTag, which has not received much attention, has gradually grown in shipments since its release. Shipment estimations of AirTag reach about 20 mn & 35 mn units in 2021 & 2022, respectively. If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 19, 2022

If the shipments continue to show healthy growth, the analyst believes that Apple may launch the second generation of the AirTag. The device could be called the Apple AirTag 2nd generation, just like the naming scheme with other Apple products, like the AirPods.

The second generation of the AirTag may bring plenty of improvements, however, Kuo hasn’t reported any expected features of the product. Well, as of now, AirTag works great and even though it may seem to not need any major improvements, Apple may offer several upgrades.

What to expect from AirTag 2nd generation?

For the unversed, AirTag has had its own issues in the past. Thieves have tried using the product to steal vehicles. AirTags were also used for other inappropriate activities. With the second generation AirTag, Apple may work on anti-tracking and other useful features.

The upcoming AirTag could get improvements in the battery and speaker department. We may also see a design improvement, so that we no longer need to hook the Airtag as a keychain, instead, use it as it is without a loop.

This is the first time we are hearing about a possible AirTag iteration and more information is expected to arrive in the coming months. Also, the existence of AirTag is still unknown and only believed as of now. As we move ahead this year, Apple may give us a possible hint about the availability of the product.