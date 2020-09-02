Apple AirTag tracker to launch alongside iPhone 12 in October: Report

New rumors indicate that Apple is planning to launch its long-awaited AirTags at an event in October, according to a report by Japanese site Mac Otakara. At the event, the new models of the iPhone 12 and perhaps the Apple Watch Series 6 would also be announced. The brand’s trackers had already “leaked” earlier this year when they appeared as a feature in a company video. Also Read - Supposed Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

AirTags are Apple's Bluetooth tracking devices similar to Tile. They have been identified in iOS updates since the beta of iOS 13. The devices should hit the market soon. According to Mac Otakara, "AirTag" can work with App Clips, a new feature on iOS / iPadOS 14. It will allow users to download certain applications to access resources and perform specific tasks. It is not yet clear how AirTags should interact with App Clips, as it was created to track devices. We know that it will work within the Find My app, which detects Apple devices that have been lost.

How it works

The user is notified when an object with the AirTag is not nearby and can press a button on Find My App to make the AirTag emit a loud sound. If the object is out of reach, the tag can be attached to the "Lost Mode". If another iPhone user finds the device, they can view the owner's contact information to return the product. The owner of the lost object will also be notified in this situation.

Mac Otakara’s information comes from “Chinese suppliers”, who suggests that Apple initially planned to launch the AirTag at the iPhone SE 2020 unveiling but had its debut postponed. Apple has already confirmed that its iPhone 12-series have also been delayed. The new launch planning is for “a few weeks after”. Because of this, the AirTags is expected to be revealed along with the iPhone 12 in October.