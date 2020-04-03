Multiple reports in the past have hinted that Apple is working on AirTags behind the scenes. AirTags will likely be an item tracking accessory that can be used to keep track of your personal items. This product is similar to existing item tracking devices in the market such as Tile. The company has been rumored to be working on the product for quite some time. According to past reports, this accessory will integrate into the existing “Find my app” service. Regardless of the rumors, Apple has not shared any launch details about the accessory. However, a new report just spotted “AirTags” reference in a new support video from Apple. Let’s check out the details.

Apple AirTags reference spotted in a new video; details

According to a report from Appleosophy, Apple uploaded a new support video on its YouTube channel. This new support video came with a reference to the unreleased item tracking accessory, “Apple AirTags”. The company has taken down the video after realizing the mistake. However, we have some screenshots floating around online sharing the evidence of the reference. Taking a closer look, the company mentions “AirTags” in the “Find My App” section. The reference also reveals a new “Offline Finding” feature. This feature will allow users to find their items without the need of a Wi-Fi or cellular connection. The description read, “Offline finding enables this device and AirTags to be found when not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular”.

This confirms the offline feature first introduced in the current iOS version. AirTags will likely use the offline features present in iOS 13. This feature allows any iOS device to detect the tracker signal. As per the report, the company will pair AirTags with the iCloud account with the help of proximity.

The iCloud proximity-based pairing is similar to what we have seen on AirPods. In fact, users will also get notifications if and when their iPhone goes out of range of the tags. This will also reduce the instances where a person forgets their keys or wallets. The company may launch AirTags along with the next generation iPhone.