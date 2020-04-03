comscore Apple AirTags item tracker hinted in a new video | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video; Here is how they may work
News

Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video; Here is how they may work

News

AirTags will likely be an item tracking accessory that can be used to keep track of your personal items. This product is similar to existing item tracking devices in the market such as Tile. Check out the latest information here.

  • Published: April 3, 2020 2:17 PM IST
Apple AirTags reference

Multiple reports in the past have hinted that Apple is working on AirTags behind the scenes. AirTags will likely be an item tracking accessory that can be used to keep track of your personal items. This product is similar to existing item tracking devices in the market such as Tile. The company has been rumored to be working on the product for quite some time. According to past reports, this accessory will integrate into the existing “Find my app” service. Regardless of the rumors, Apple has not shared any launch details about the accessory. However, a new report just spotted “AirTags” reference in a new support video from Apple. Let’s check out the details.

Related Stories


Apple AirTags reference spotted in a new video; details

According to a report from Appleosophy, Apple uploaded a new support video on its YouTube channel. This new support video came with a reference to the unreleased item tracking accessory, “Apple AirTags”. The company has taken down the video after realizing the mistake. However, we have some screenshots floating around online sharing the evidence of the reference. Taking a closer look, the company mentions “AirTags” in the “Find My App” section. The reference also reveals a new “Offline Finding” feature. This feature will allow users to find their items without the need of a Wi-Fi or cellular connection. The description read, “Offline finding enables this device and AirTags to be found when not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular”.

Watch: Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

This confirms the offline feature first introduced in the current iOS version. AirTags will likely use the offline features present in iOS 13. This feature allows any iOS device to detect the tracker signal. As per the report, the company will pair AirTags with the iCloud account with the help of proximity.

Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build

Also Read

Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build

The iCloud proximity-based pairing is similar to what we have seen on AirPods. In fact, users will also get notifications if and when their iPhone goes out of range of the tags. This will also reduce the instances where a person forgets their keys or wallets. The company may launch AirTags along with the next generation iPhone.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 3, 2020 2:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video
News
Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video
Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works

News

Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched

Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

News

Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launched: Price, features

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launched: Price, features

Most Popular

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak

Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video

Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched

Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video

News

Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video
Apple's 2020 entry-level iPhone will be called iPhone SE

News

Apple's 2020 entry-level iPhone will be called iPhone SE
GST rate hike: Check price of smartphones from top brands

News

GST rate hike: Check price of smartphones from top brands
Apple 'scrambling' to avoid iPhone launch delay

News

Apple 'scrambling' to avoid iPhone launch delay
Apple lets Amazon Prime off 30% cuts for in-app payments

News

Apple lets Amazon Prime off 30% cuts for in-app payments

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन की डिस्प्ले को मिली सबसे ज्यादा DisplayMate A+ रेटिंग

Redmi Band 14 दिनों के बैटरी लाइफ के साथ सस्ती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Apple जल्द ही iPhone 9 को 2020 iPhone SE नाम से करेगा लॉन्च, सामने आईं अहम जानकारियां

Redmi 8A Pro स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर्स

Coronavirus Tips पर गूगल ने बनाया खास डूडल, मिलेगी सभी प्रकार की जानकारी

Latest Videos

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look
Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Features

Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

News

IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak
News
IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak
Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video

News

Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video
Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works

News

Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works
Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched
Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

News

Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls