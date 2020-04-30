comscore Apple, Google release first COVID-19 exposure tracking API | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple and Google release first COVID-19 exposure tracing API for developers
News

Apple and Google release first COVID-19 exposure tracing API for developers

News

Both Apple and Google will be providing more details on the new API this Friday, including sample code to show how it operates in practice.

  • Published: April 30, 2020 9:00 AM IST
Apple Google coronavirus contact tracing

The Coronavirus pandemic recently brought together rival tech giants Apple and Google. The two companies started developing a new contact tracing mechanism that would connect together data from both iOS and Android devices. Now, the companies have released the first version of their exposure notification API. A release meant only for developers, the API’s primary function is to collect feedback from developers. These developers will be using this API to create new contact tracing applications on behalf of registered public health authorities. Also Read - Google Meet is adding 3 million new users everyday, claims company

Apple will deliver the first beta release of Xcode 11.5 today. This is a pre-release seed of Apple’s developer tools containing a new version of the iOS SDK that incorporates the exposure notification API. Further, the company is releasing Beta 3 of iOS 13.5, the first pre-release version of iOS to contain the code needed to run apps built using the exposure notification API. Similarly, Google has delivered its beta Google Play Services update with the exposure notification API and the accompanying SDK privately to select developers who can begin testing using Android Developer Studio. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds earphones now available for purchase: Check details

Watch: Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Apple CEO Tim Cook last week said that the new API would arrive shortly. The API version is now available to a small group of developers. The public release for the API is expected to come out in mid-May 2020. This public release will help developers put the APIs in their respective health apps. Further, people will then be able to download/update these apps from the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series production delayed by a month due to pandemic, reports WSJ

Google and Apple to shut down Coronavirus tracker once pandemic is over

Also Read

Google and Apple to shut down Coronavirus tracker once pandemic is over

Apple, Google to provide more details on Friday

Both Apple and Google have said that the companies will provide more details on the API this Friday, including sample code to show how it operates in practice. The companies will also be looking forward to updating the documentation of the APIs, hence adding access to more developers in the future. Google and Apple have already released documentation on the Bluetooth and cryptography specifications as well as an API framework that has incorporated feedback from PHAs, academics experienced in this field, NGOs, and developers.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 30, 2020 9:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launch today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launch today
Apple, Google release first COVID-19 exposure tracking API

News

Apple, Google release first COVID-19 exposure tracking API

WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone

News

WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best 2GB data prepaid plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best 2GB data prepaid plans

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 update in India

News

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 update in India

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

WhatsApp beta 2.20.143 hints at multi-device support

OnePlus 8 Series pre-booking now live on Amazon India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launch today

Apple, Google release first COVID-19 exposure tracking API

WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp beta 2.20.143 hints at multi-device support

News

WhatsApp beta 2.20.143 hints at multi-device support
Apple, Google release first COVID-19 exposure tracking API

News

Apple, Google release first COVID-19 exposure tracking API
WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone

News

WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone
Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 update in India

News

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 update in India
Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Features

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 9 ( Redmi 10X ), Mi Note 10 Lite आज होंगे लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक कर देखें इवेंट को लाइव

Huawei P Smart 2020 की कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और रेंडर हुआ लीक

Apple iPhone 12 की कीमत iPhone 11 से हो सकती है कम

नोकिया के इस स्मार्टफोन को मिला एंड्रॉयड 10 अपडेट, जानिए क्या हैं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Nokia 220 4G फीचर फोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Latest Videos

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now
Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!
Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Features

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

News

WhatsApp beta 2.20.143 hints at multi-device support
News
WhatsApp beta 2.20.143 hints at multi-device support
OnePlus 8 Series pre-booking now live on Amazon India

News

OnePlus 8 Series pre-booking now live on Amazon India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launch today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launch today
Apple, Google release first COVID-19 exposure tracking API

News

Apple, Google release first COVID-19 exposure tracking API
WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone

News

WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone