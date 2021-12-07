Apple and Russian government are at odds against each other

Apple and the Russian government are involved in a legal tussle around the payment options available to App Store users. One of the Russian news agency shared the details about the case while citing court filings.

Russia has filed a case against Apple in the month of October. The government accused the American tech company of not allowing app developers to tell customers about alternative payment options when using its App Store. According to a report by Reuters, Apple can face a fine based on its revenue in Russia if found guilty.

Another case filed in the Moscow Arbitration Court has listed Apple as a claimant and Russia's Federal Anti-monopoly Service (FAS) as a defendant in "economic disputes over administrative legal relations."



Apple allegedly failed to inform users about alternate payment methods outside of the App Store which led to a warning issued by a govt agency, according to a report by Fortune Russia quoting a FAS representative. The warning was issued on August 30.

Earlier this year, Apple faced a court order in a case against Epic Games where the tech company was asked to allow developers to send their users to other payment systems.

The filing said Apple is “permanently restrained and enjoined from prohibiting developers from including in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to In-App Purchasing and communicating with customers through points of contact obtained voluntarily from customers through account registration within the app.”