As the year comes to an end, Apple announces the App Store "Best of 2020" winners earlier on Wednesday. The tech giant has recognised 15 apps and games that according to the company "proved to be essential for making life easier, healthier, and more connected this year." Apple announced the best apps of 2020 for iPhone, iOS, Mac and iPad separately. It has also revealed winners in the best game app category as well.

The US based tech giant has announced that the Wakeout! developed by Andres Canella is the best iPhone app of the year. For iPad it is the Zoom app, for Mac it is Fantastical app developed by Flexibits, for Apple Watch it is the Endel app, and lastly, for Apple TV app it is Disney+.

Apple also announced the best games app of the year for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Macbook separately. According to the tech giant, Genshin Impact developed by miHoYo is the best games app for iPhone. For iPad, the best game app Legends of Runeterra game developed by Riot Games, for Mac it is Disco Elysium developed from ZA/UM, for AppleTV app it is the Dandara Trials of Fear developed by Raw Fury, and lastly Sneaky Sasquatch developed by RAC7 gets the Apple Arcade Game of the Year award.

Commenting on the Apple Store Best of 2020 winners Apple’s Phil Schiller said, “This year, more than ever before, some of our most creative and connected moments happened in apps. This was thanks to the amazing work of developers who introduced fresh, helpful app experiences throughout the year.” Schiller further added, “Around the world, we saw remarkable efforts from so many developers, and these Best of 2020 winners are 15 outstanding examples of that innovation. From helping us stay fit and mindful, to keeping our children’s education on track, to helping fight hunger, their impact was meaningful to so many of us.”

Apple also announced App trends of the year that includes Shine, Caribu, Pokémon GO, ShareTheMeal and Explain Everything Whiteboard.