Apple announces Back to School offer on India online store

The offer is available from June 24 till September 22 and eligible devices are iPad Air 5th Gen, iPad Pro 11-inch 3rd Gen and 12.9-inch 5th Gen.

In the hybrid learning times, Apple’s annual education offer went live on its India Store Online, where those buying an eligible Mac or iPad for the college or university will get an AirPods for free along with six-months free of Apple Music. Also Read - Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air & 12-inch MacBook reported to debut in 2023

The ‘Back to School’ offer is available for current and newly accepted college/university students, parents buying for them, and teachers and staff at all levels and is available on the special education section of Apple Store Online, the company announced. Also Read - New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro India prices revealed: Check all options

Eligible customers can also protect their purchase with 20 per cent off on Apple Care+, the company said in a statement. Also Read - Apple quietly increases price of MacBook Air M1 after launching MacBook Air M2

The other Apple device on offer are MacBook Air M1, MacBook Air M2 (available next month), MacBook Pro and iMac 24-inch.

Customers can upgrade to AirPods Gen 3 at Rs 6,400 and AirPods Pro for Rs 12,200.

With the education discount, MacBook Air (M1) starts from Rs 89,900 while MacBook Air (M2) starts from Rs 109,900.

MacBook Pro 13-inch begins from Rs 119,900 and MacBook Pro 14-inch from Rs 175,410.

While iPad Air starts from Rs 50,780, iPad Pro begins from Rs 68,300 with the education discount.

–IANS

  • Published Date: June 25, 2022 1:57 PM IST

