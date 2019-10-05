Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

Apple has announced a free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus models. The iPhone maker says that there is a component that can make these models from powering on and is now offering to replace the affected devices free of charge. “Apple has determined that certain iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices may not power on due to a component that may fail,” the company said in a support.

However, it is not offering any details about the component which is causing the issue. The said component only affects iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus produced between October 2018 and August 2019. In other words, we are looking at devices at the end of their life before both phones were discontinued. If you have an iPhone 6S or iPhone 6S Plus then you can enter the serial number to check if it is eligible. Apple also notes that no other iPhone models are part of this repair program.

How to get your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6S Plus serviced?

If you have an iPhone 6S or iPhone 6S Plus eligible under the repair program, then you have multiple options to get it serviced. Apple says eligible iPhone will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program. In order to get your iPhone serviced, you can find an Apple Authorized Service Provider. Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store or contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

We have reached out to Apple to check for service options available in India. If you have an eligible device then it is recommended to visit Apple authorized reseller in the country. The repair program is the sixth for iPhone maker this year, according to Bloomberg. It has opened repair or recall program for the 15-inch MacBook Pro, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with display issue, MacBook keyboards, some wall adapters, and screens on the Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3.