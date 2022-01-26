Got an iPhone 13 Pro? Apple has a photography challenge for you

Apple has announced a photography challenge for iPhone users. This year, the company is inviting users of the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max – the only two iPhones with a macro mode – to share their best macro shots. Also Read - New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200

The company says that the challenge starts today and it will end at 11:59PM on February 16, post which the company will not accept any fresh entries. It will announce the results close to April 12. To participate in the challenge, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users will have to share the images shot using the macro mode on Instagram, Weibo or Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge. iPhone users who don't use any of these platforms can also share images with Apple via an email in their highest resolution. Apple says that participants can email their shots to shotoniphone@apple.com using the file format 'firstname_lastname_macro_iPhonemodel.' The company is also accepting images edited through Apple's editing tools or with third-party software.

Apple says that a panel of experts from Apple and the industry will review worldwide submissions and select 10 winning photos that will be displayed in the form of a gallery on Apple newsroom, Apple's website, Instagram handle and other official accounts. They will also appear in digital campaigns, Apple Store locations, billboards and in a public photo exhibition.

In addition to displaying the winning shots on its platform and social media handles, Apple will also compensate artists for their work by paying a licensing fee for using their photos on its marketing channels. Apple said that while participants will retain rights to their photos, however, Apple will get a royalty-free, worldwide, irrevocable, non-exclusive license for one year to use the image.

Apple also shared tips for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users planning to participate in the photography challenge:

– Make sure to get close to your subject, you can get as close as 2 centimetres away.

– Place the primary point of focus near the centre of the frame, as that’s where the sharpest focus is when shooting in macro on the iPhone.

– Tap an area in the viewfinder to set a specific focus point.

– Shoot at 0.5x to capture an Ultra Wide field of view, or try shooting at 1x for tighter framing – iPhone will automatically switch cameras as you get close while maintaining the 1x framing.