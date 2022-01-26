comscore Got an iPhone 13 Pro? Apple has a photography challenge for you
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple announces Shot on iPhone challenge for iPhone 13 Pro users
News

Apple announces Shot on iPhone challenge for iPhone 13 Pro users

News

Apple's macro photography challenge starts today and it will end at 11:59PM on February 16.

iphone-13-pro-price

Image: Apple

Apple has announced a photography challenge for iPhone users. This year, the company is inviting users of the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max – the only two iPhones with a macro mode – to share their best macro shots. Also Read - New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200

The company says that the challenge starts today and it will end at 11:59PM on February 16, post which the company will not accept any fresh entries. It will announce the results close to April 12. To participate in the challenge, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users will have to share the images shot using the macro mode on Instagram, Weibo or Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge. iPhone users who don’t use any of these platforms can also share images with Apple via an email in their highest resolution. Apple says that participants can email their shots to shotoniphone@apple.com using the file format ‘firstname_lastname_macro_iPhonemodel.’ The company is also accepting images edited through Apple’s editing tools or with third-party software. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini available under Rs 35,000 in India: Here’s how to get the deal

Apple says that a panel of experts from Apple and the industry will review worldwide submissions and select 10 winning photos that will be displayed in the form of a gallery on Apple newsroom, Apple’s website, Instagram handle and other official accounts. They will also appear in digital campaigns, Apple Store locations, billboards and in a public photo exhibition. Also Read - Some iPhone 13 users are facing pink screen issue: How to fix it

In addition to displaying the winning shots on its platform and social media handles, Apple will also compensate artists for their work by paying a licensing fee for using their photos on its marketing channels. Apple said that while participants will retain rights to their photos, however, Apple will get a royalty-free, worldwide, irrevocable, non-exclusive license for one year to use the image.

Apple also shared tips for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users planning to participate in the photography challenge:

– Make sure to get close to your subject, you can get as close as 2 centimetres away.
– Place the primary point of focus near the centre of the frame, as that’s where the sharpest focus is when shooting in macro on the iPhone.
– Tap an area in the viewfinder to set a specific focus point.
– Shoot at 0.5x to capture an Ultra Wide field of view, or try shooting at 1x for tighter framing – iPhone will automatically switch cameras as you get close while maintaining the 1x framing.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 26, 2022 1:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Got an iPhone 13 Pro? Apple has a photography challenge for you
News
Got an iPhone 13 Pro? Apple has a photography challenge for you
Redmi Note 11 series global launch today: How to watch the live stream, price, specifications

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series global launch today: How to watch the live stream, price, specifications

Oppo Reno 7 5G, expected to be Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G, pricing leaked online

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 5G, expected to be Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G, pricing leaked online

OnePlus inspired by Samsung to launch OnePlus 10 Ultra

Mobiles

OnePlus inspired by Samsung to launch OnePlus 10 Ultra

Facebook s cryptocurrency project Diem is coming to an end

News

Facebook s cryptocurrency project Diem is coming to an end

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Got an iPhone 13 Pro? Apple has a photography challenge for you

Redmi Note 11 series global launch today: How to watch the live stream, price, specifications

Facebook s cryptocurrency project Diem is coming to an end

Google celebrates 73rd Republic Day with special Doodle

WhatsApp brings support for Focus Mode on iPhones

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Got an iPhone 13 Pro? Apple has a photography challenge for you

News

Got an iPhone 13 Pro? Apple has a photography challenge for you
New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200

Mobiles

New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200
iPhone 12 mini discounted, available under Rs 35,000 in India: How to get the deal

Deals

iPhone 12 mini discounted, available under Rs 35,000 in India: How to get the deal
Some iPhone 13 screens are turning pink due to software bug

Mobiles

Some iPhone 13 screens are turning pink due to software bug
Spotify becomes the biggest music streaming service, followed by Apple Music

Apps

Spotify becomes the biggest music streaming service, followed by Apple Music

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire ने दिया Republic Day का तोहफा, फ्री में मिलेंगे India Facepaint समेत ढेरों रिवॉर्ड

Tork Kratos और Kratos R इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक भारत में हुईं लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

ट्विटर ला रहा है इंस्टाग्राम वाला धांसू फीचर, क्लोज फ्रेंड्स ही देख सकेंगे ट्वीट

Free Fire Free Rewards 26 Jan: रूम कार्ड से Hopper बंडल तक, ये हैं आज के फ्री रिवॉर्ड

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G फोन की लॉन्चिंग डेट और स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक, जानें कितनी होगी कीमत

Latest Videos

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

Got an iPhone 13 Pro? Apple has a photography challenge for you
News
Got an iPhone 13 Pro? Apple has a photography challenge for you
Redmi Note 11 series global launch today: How to watch the live stream, price, specifications

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series global launch today: How to watch the live stream, price, specifications
Facebook s cryptocurrency project Diem is coming to an end

News

Facebook s cryptocurrency project Diem is coming to an end
Google celebrates 73rd Republic Day with special Doodle

News

Google celebrates 73rd Republic Day with special Doodle
WhatsApp brings support for Focus Mode on iPhones

Apps

WhatsApp brings support for Focus Mode on iPhones

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers