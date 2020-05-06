comscore Apple announces WWDC 2020 will start on June 22 | BGR India
Apple announces WWDC 2020 virtual event will start on June 22

Apple WWDC 2020 will see millions of developers participate for free this year. The iPhone maker has also announced Swift Student Challenge.

  Published: May 6, 2020 8:53 AM IST
Apple WWDC 2020, the annual developer conference, will be held online starting from June 22. The iPhone maker announced that the event will be hosted virtually in the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website. Unlike in the past, the event will be free for all developers. Since it is held online, there is virtually no limit on the number of developers that can participate in the event. In addition to the main developer event, Apple is also hosting a new challenge for young developers. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 and OnePlus 8 Pro tell the tale of smartphone market

In a newsroom post yesterday, Apple announced plans to host virtual WWDC starting June 22. The company had announced plans to hold WWDC as a virtual event back in March. While we know the start date, the event structure and total number of days for the event remain unknown. Apple says it will share more details closer to the start date of the event. WWDC 2020 is one of the several tech events that has been affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Google and Apple release screenshots of COVID-19 exposure notification system in action

This year, WWDC 2020 will see millions of developers get their opportunity to interact with Apple engineers and designers. Traditionally, Apple’s developer conference is a paid event where the company sponsors select attendees. This year, every developer gets a chance to participate for free. “WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. Also Read - Apple Watch detects heart disease missed by Hospital in 80-year old patient

This year, Apple is also announcing a new event called Swift Student Challenge for young developers of at least 13 years of age. The submissions for the Swift Student Challenge is due by 11:59PM PDT on May 17. Students participating in the challenge need to create an interactive scene in a Swift Playground that can be experienced within a minute.

“As we look forward to WWDC20, although our gathering will be virtual this year, we want to recognize and celebrate the creative contributions of our young developers from around the world. We can’t wait to see this next generation of innovative thinkers turn their ideas into a reality through the Swift Student Challenge,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

Apple is asking developers to download the Apple Developer app where more details will be shared. In the past. Apple has used WWDC to introduce new versions of iOS, tvOS, macOS and watchOS. This year is not expected to be any different but only done virtually. We have already seen leaks around iOS 14 and it is expected to bring major changes to the platform. For Apple and its engineers, it will be a real challenge to hold a virtual event. However, the iPhone maker has never been the one to shy away from a challenge.

  Published Date: May 6, 2020 8:53 AM IST

