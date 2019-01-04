comscore
Apple App Store breaks record with $1.22 billion sales during 2018 Christmas week

Apple customers also spent over $322 million on New Year’s Day 2019 alone, setting a new single-day record.

Apple on Thursday announced that the App Store customers worldwide have set a new spending record on games and apps during the Christmas holiday week. The record-breaking year for Apple after becoming the first 1 trillion dollar company got better with customers spending on App Store topped $1.22 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Even more, the customers also spent over $322 million on New Year’s Day 2019 alone, setting a new single-day record.

The Cupertino-based firm notes that gaming and self-care were the most popular categories of app downloads and subscriptions during the holidays. Globally, multiplayer games including Fortnite and PUBG were among the top downloaded games over the holidays, along with Brawl Stars, Asphalt 9 and Monster Strike.

Not just games, but consumers also preferred productivity, health & fitness, and education apps over other categories. The apps 1Password, Sweat and Luminosity topped chart in their respective categories in initial few days, says Apple.

“The App Store had a record-breaking holiday week and New Year’s Day. The holiday week was our biggest week ever with more than $1.22 billion spent on apps and games, and New Year’s Day set a new single-day record at more than $322 million,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing. “Thanks to the inspiring work of our talented developers and the support of our incredible customers around the world, the App Store finished off an outstanding 2018 and kicked off 2019 with a bang.”

As per Apple’s press statement, the App Store helped drive services revenue for the company to an all-time record. It set new all-time records in multiple categories, including the App Store, Apple Music, Cloud Services, Apple Pay, and the App Store’s search ad business.

