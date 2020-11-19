comscore Apple reduces App Store fees to 15 per cent for developers | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple cuts App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers: What it means?
News

Apple cuts App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers: What it means?

News

Apple has officially announced to reduce the rate to 15 per cent for small businesses. The App Store Small Business Programme will be live from Jan 1, 2021.

apple-app-store-stock-image

After all the controversies around the 30 per cent App Store commission rate going on for months, Apple has officially announced to reduce the rate to 15 per cent for small businesses. Starting January 1, 2021 app developers who earn up to $1 million, roughly around Rs 7.41 crores, in annual sales per year from all their apps will be eligible for the reduced 15 per cent commission rate. Apple call this programme App Store Small Business Programme. Also Read - iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by DisplayMate

Apple right now takes a 30 per cent commission rate from all app developers for which it faced major backlash from companies like Spotify and others over the past few months. Commenting on the initiative, Apple said that the move will benefit a “vast majority” of developers. The company is yet to reveal the number of developers coming under the eligibility criteria of the new programme. Also Read - Apple's Shazam app crosses 200 million monthly active users

At the time of announcing the App Store Small Business Programme Apple said that it will be available for existing developers who made up to $1 million in 2020 for all their apps and also new developers on the App Store. Also Read - Google confirms a fix for Chrome crashing issue on Apple Macs with M1 chip

The company highlighted that if a participating developer surpasses the $1 million mark the standard 30 per cent commission rate will apply for the remainder of the year. While if a developer’s business drops below the 15 per cent threshold in a future calendar year they could re-qualify for the 15 per cent commission rate the year after.

Commenting on the reduced commission rate Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “The App Store has been an engine of economic growth like none other, creating millions of new jobs and a pathway to entrepreneurship accessible to anyone with a great idea.” Cook further said, “Our new programme carries that progress forward — helping developers fund their small businesses, take risks on new ideas, expand their teams, and continue to make apps that enrich people’s lives.”

Developers planning to join the programme will be required to enroll for the benefit as Apple will not apply the new rate automatically for the eligible developers. More details about the programme will be revealed in early December, the company informed.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 19, 2020 8:51 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 19, 2020 9:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile India FAQ: We answer all important questions
Gaming
PUBG Mobile India FAQ: We answer all important questions
iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by Display Mate

News

iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by Display Mate

Redmi Note 9 Pro reportedly getting stable Android 11 update in India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro reportedly getting stable Android 11 update in India

Looking for Xbox Series X? You have to wait until April 2021

Gaming

Looking for Xbox Series X? You have to wait until April 2021

Mobile data not working properly? 5 easy tips to fix the issue

How To

Mobile data not working properly? 5 easy tips to fix the issue

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Apple reduces App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers

iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by Display Mate

Redmi Note 9 Pro reportedly getting stable Android 11 update in India

Looking for Xbox Series X? You have to wait until April 2021

YouTube introduces audio ads, currently in beta

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by Display Mate

News

iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by Display Mate
Apple's Shazam app crosses 200 million monthly active users

Entertainment

Apple's Shazam app crosses 200 million monthly active users
Google confirms a fix for Chrome crashing issue on Apple Macs with M1 chip

News

Google confirms a fix for Chrome crashing issue on Apple Macs with M1 chip
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Quiz Answers 19 November 2020 : आसान से सवालों के जवाब फ्लिपकार्ट पर जीताएंगा शानदार इनाम

भारत में अब तक नहीं आ पाया 5G, चीन ने शुरू की 6G की टेस्टिंग

OPPO ने टीज किया Find X3 फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन, डिस्पले में होगा बड़ा अपग्रेड

भारतीय सुपर कंप्यूटर 'परम सिद्धि' का दुनिया भर में जलवा, जानें क्या है ग्लोबल रैंकिंग?

लॉन्च से पहले POCO M3 के फीचर्स हुए लीक, इस फोन का है रीब्रांडेड मॉडल?

Latest Videos

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about
Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

News

Apple reduces App Store commission rate to 15 per cent
News
Apple reduces App Store commission rate to 15 per cent
iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by Display Mate

News

iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by Display Mate
Redmi Note 9 Pro reportedly getting stable Android 11 update in India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro reportedly getting stable Android 11 update in India
Looking for Xbox Series X? You have to wait until April 2021

Gaming

Looking for Xbox Series X? You have to wait until April 2021
YouTube introduces audio ads, currently in beta

News

YouTube introduces audio ads, currently in beta

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers