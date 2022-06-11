comscore Apple App Store rules to change in to meet Dutch govt regulations
Apple App Store rules to change again to meet Dutch govt regulations

The Dutch regulator has already charged Apple millions in fines and the tech giant could face further penalties

Following complaints from the Dutch government that said the company’s actions to allow dating apps to use alternative payment methods on the App Store is ‘insufficient’, tech giant Apple has once again updated its App Store guidelines. Also Read - iOS 16: Less known features you should know about

Apple said that following productive conversations with the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM), the company is introducing additional adjustments to Apple’s plan to comply with the regulator’s order about dating apps on the App Store in the Netherlands. Also Read - How to copy text from Photos on Android and iPhone: A step-by-step guide

“Developers of dating apps in the Netherlands can use the StoreKit External Purchase Entitlement, the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement, or both entitlements,” the company said in a blogpost. Also Read - Apple to reportedly launch a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro with 16GB RAM: Check details

“In accordance with the ACM’s wishes, we have made adjustments to the user interface requirements announced this past March for developers who choose to use either or both of the entitlements,” it added.

The tech giant mentioned that it has also adjusted the payment processing provider criteria for developers who wish to use either of the entitlements.

“The 3 per cent commission discount also applies to in-app purchases that qualify for a lower commission rate (for example, App Store Small Business Program enrollees or subscription services after one year of paid service, both of which already qualify for a 15 per cent commission),” the company said.

“As a reminder, developers of dating apps who want to continue using Apple’s in-app purchase system, which we believe is the safest and most secure way for users to purchase digital goods and services, may do so and no further action is needed,” it added.

The company said that it does not believe some of these changes are in the best interests of our users’ privacy or data security.

“Because Apple is committed to constructive engagement with regulators, we are making the additional changes at the ACM’s request. As we have previously said, we disagree with the ACM’s original order and are appealing it,” the company said.

Last month, a report said that the watchdog rejected Apple’s proposed App Store changes to allow dating app developers to use third-party payment systems.

-IANS

  Published Date: June 11, 2022 6:02 PM IST

