Apple’s iOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, macOS 12.1 updates bring features such as Legacy Contact, SharePlay and Apple Music Voice Plan.

iOS 15.2

Image: Apple

Apple has released major OS updates for all its devices. In addition to rolling out iOS 15.2, the company has also released watchOS 8.3, macOS 12.1, and tvOS 15.2 in a bouquet of updates. These updates bring new features to the Apple devices, some of which were announced by the company at the time of its Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) 2021 earlier this year. Depending on the device, these updates include features such as SharePlay and Apple Music Voice Plan. Also Read - Big reveal! This is how Apple’s upcoming electric Car might look like

iOS 15.2 updates

iOS 15.2 update brings Voice Plan on Apple Music that was announced back in October this year. This new Apple Music plan provides access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri and it costs Rs 49 per month in India. In addition to this, it brings CarPlay improvements with features such as enhanced city map in Apple Maps with road details like bike lanes and pedestrian crosswalks. Also Read - These smartphones are expected to launch in 2022, and we are already excited

Additionally, iOS 15.2 brings App Privacy Report in Settings. This feature lets users see how often apps have accessed their location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days, as well as their network activity. Similarly, Messages have received communication safety settings and safety warnings for parents. Another major feature that Apple has released is Digital Legacy for Apple IDs. This feature enables users to designate people as Legacy Contacts so that they can access the user’s iCloud account and personal information in case of death. iOS 15.2 also brings improvements to the camera app, and Reminders and Notes apps among others. Also Read - iPhone SE 3 launching sooner than expected: Check rumoured release date, features, and more

macOS 12.1

Apple has also released major updates to macOS 12.1 Monterey. It has gotten support for SharePlay that gives users a synchronised experience in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, and other supported apps. Users not only get shared controls but they also get a screen sharing feature that lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos and browse the web.

macOS 12.1 has gotten support for features like Apple Music’s Voice Plan, communication safety settings and safety warnings for parents in Messages, and Digital Legacy for Apple IDs that have also made their way to iOS 15.2. Additionally, Apple has released updates to the Photos app wherein Memories feature has been redesigned with a new interactive interface. The company has also added new Memory types including additional international holidays, child-focused memories, trends over time, and improved pet memories.

watchOS 8.3

Lastly, watchOS 8.3. Just like iOS 15.2 and macOS 12.1, watchOS 8.3 has also gotten support for Apple Music’s Voice Plan. Additionally, it has gotten support for App Privacy Report, which lets users see how often apps have accessed their location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days. watchOS 8.3 also includes fixes for an issue wherein notifications were interrupting Mindfulness sessions unexpectedly for some users.

  Published Date: December 14, 2021 9:58 AM IST

Best Sellers