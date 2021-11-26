Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Apple is likely to launch its augmented reality (AR) headset as soon as next year, reported MacRumours. The report further suggests that it will be the first device to carry a pair of processors supporting its high-end capabilities. Also Read - Xiaomi India could soon start a repair program similar to Apple's Self Service Repair program

The analyst further reveals that the said high-end processor of the headset is likely to be similar to Apple's M1 chipset that was launched for Macs last year. Another lower-end processor will handle the sensor-related parts of the device. Kuo adds that the AR headset will not need to be tethered to a Mac or iPhone. Reportedly, the tech giant is planning to support a "comprehensive range of applications".

As per a statement by Kuo, "We predict that Apple's AR headset to be launched in 4Q22 will be equipped with two processors. The higher-end processor will have similar computing power as the M1 for Mac, whereas the lower-end processor will be in charge of sensor-related computing. The power management unit (PMU) design of the high-end processor is similar to that of M1 because it has the same level of computing power as M1."

The AR headset is also expected to support virtual reality (VR) experiences as it can pair with 4K micro OLED displays by Sony. These displays reportedly require the computing horsepower of an M1-like chip.

