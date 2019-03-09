comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report
News

Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report

News

The AR headset won’t be a standalone product, and will rely on an iPhone for rendering and connectivity.

  • Published: March 9, 2019 12:53 PM IST
Apple Store Hong Kong Stock 1

Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

Apple’s first Augmented Reality (AR)-based product could go into mass production by the second quarter of 2020, famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes. “The analyst says that the AR glasses will essentially act as a display only with the actual computing, rendering, internet connectivity and location services coming from the iPhone in the user’s pocket. It is assumed that the pairing will work wirelessly,” 9To5Mac reported.

Earlier in March, media had reported that the iPhone-maker published an update titled, “Systems, methods and graphical user interfaces for interacting with Augmented and Virtual Reality environments” as part of an existing patent filed in August 2018.

The patent hints at Apple’s plans of developing an AR-based headset that would work alongside an iPhone to enable users experience an environment where computer images are overlaid on the real world.

The patent suggests that the headset would wirelessly communicate with a separate device powered by a custom Apple processing brain. The company also wishes to add a “touch-sensitive surface” as a way to interact with that environment.

“Apple is clearly betting big on it being a hit. If manufacturing is indeed ramping up at the end of 2019, a 2020 public product launch is seemingly on the cards,” the report added.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2019 12:53 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A40 with 5.7-inch display clears FCC certification
News
Samsung Galaxy A40 with 5.7-inch display clears FCC certification
Google testing bottom toolbar to allow easy tab switching on Chrome for Android: Report

News

Google testing bottom toolbar to allow easy tab switching on Chrome for Android: Report

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Review

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access

OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications

News

OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications

Sponsored

Most Popular

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Samsung Galaxy A40 with 5.7-inch display clears FCC certification

Google testing bottom toolbar to allow easy tab switching on Chrome for Android: Report

Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access

OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Smartphone Deals of the Day

Deals

Smartphone Deals of the Day
Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report

News

Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report
Mark Zuckerberg takes shot at Apple by saying Facebook won't store data in China

News

Mark Zuckerberg takes shot at Apple by saying Facebook won't store data in China
Wistron gets IT ministry nod for Rs 5,000 crore plan

News

Wistron gets IT ministry nod for Rs 5,000 crore plan
WhatsApp for iOS makes it easier to add new contacts

News

WhatsApp for iOS makes it easier to add new contacts

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 यूजर्स को मिलेगा 6 महीने Spotify और 4 महीने YouTube Premium का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

ऑनलाइन रिटेलर GizTop ने लॉन्च पहले बताईं OnePlus 7 की स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: दोनों में से कौन है ज्यादा दमदार स्मार्टफोन

AnTuTU लिस्टिंग में ओप्पो के नए स्मार्टफोन को मिले 365,246 पॉइंट

PUBG Mobile में जल्द ही zombie बनकर खेल पाएंगे आप, जानें कैसे

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 with 5.7-inch display clears FCC certification
News
Samsung Galaxy A40 with 5.7-inch display clears FCC certification
Google testing bottom toolbar to allow easy tab switching on Chrome for Android: Report

News

Google testing bottom toolbar to allow easy tab switching on Chrome for Android: Report
Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report

News

Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access
OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications

News

OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications