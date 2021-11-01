comscore Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022: Check release date, availability, more
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022, to be inclined towards the premium end of market
News

Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022, to be inclined towards the premium end of market

News

In the latest Bloomberg report, Mark Gurman claims that Apple is planning to launch its AR/VR headsets, and it could be coming in 2022. There's not much information revealed, but the devices could be more inclined towards the premium end of the market.

apple

Apple is popular among users for its premium products. Now a new report claims that the tech giant has geared to enter the AR / VR segment, and the company is working fast on this project. The product could be equipped with advanced chips and sensors. There’s not much information revealed, but the devices could be more inclined towards the premium end of the market. Also Read - Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now

In the latest Bloomberg report, Mark Gurman claims that Apple is planning to launch its AR/VR headsets, and it could be coming in 2022. He says, “Apple is planning to unleash its pricey device with advanced chips, displays, sensor, and avatar-based features as early as next year.” Also Read - OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

Gurman adds that the new Apple AR/VR device could be expensive, and the company is planning to price them above rival devices. As per supply chain sources, Apple’s AR headset will go on sale in the second half of 2022, following AR glasses expected to release in 2023. Also Read - Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

apple AR

piqsels

Apple AR and VR devices launch date

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned earlier this year that the tech giant aims to release the AR/VR headset by mid-2022, followed by an AR headset in 2025.

As per the latest report, Apple is working closely with HTC Vive for this project. Although officially, no information is revealed from the company.

Speculations are rife that Apple may provide a different virtual assistant facility to its users called “Contextual Computer.” -Generated Reality (CGR) Digital Assistants.” The AR headset will be pretty different in terms of design, including sport and sleek design. Also, it will be very light in weight. It is expected that the company can give a high-resolution display in its upcoming AR headset. Apple is planning to reach out to third-party developers by 2021 to encourage making apps for the hardware.

Rumors also claim that the company is actively working towards launching the same form of AR or VR glasses. The Taiwanese suppliers are reportedly working fast on the production of optical components for the glasses.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 1, 2021 2:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus looking to launch new EV under OnePlus life brand: Trademark listing spotted
Electric Vehicle
OnePlus looking to launch new EV under OnePlus life brand: Trademark listing spotted
Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

Features

Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022: Check release date, availability, more

News

Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022: Check release date, availability, more

How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one Android phone

How To

How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one Android phone

Apple explains why MacBook Pros do not support Face ID, touchscreen

Laptops

Apple explains why MacBook Pros do not support Face ID, touchscreen

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now

OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022: Check release date, availability, more

5 affordable gadgets to make your home smarter this Diwali 2021

Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Poco Smartphone Offers on FlipKart Big Diwali Sale 2021

JioPhone Next releasing this Diwali: Top features to know before you buy the Jio-Google smartphone

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now

Laptops

Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now
OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

Electric Vehicle

OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows
Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

Features

Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone
Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022: Check release date, availability, more

News

Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022: Check release date, availability, more
Apple explains why MacBook Pros do not support Face ID, touchscreen

Laptops

Apple explains why MacBook Pros do not support Face ID, touchscreen

हिंदी समाचार

यह कोड दिलाएगा Hungry Pumpkin और Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire में इस महीने पाएं ये 5 धांसू Magic Cube Bundles, गेम को बनाएंगे मजेदार

JioPhone Next के लिए करना होगा यह काम, तब खरीद सकेंगे फोन

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42 हुआ शुरू, ऐसे खरीदें और पाएं धांसू रिवॉर्ड

OnePlus ला सकता है इलेक्ट्रिक वीइकल, भारत में फाइल किया ट्रेडमार्क

Latest Videos

JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India

Hands On

JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India
JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE

JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE
How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp without using any other phone

Features

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp without using any other phone
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 | Check Out Some Good Discounts and offers on POCO Smartphones

Features

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 | Check Out Some Good Discounts and offers on POCO Smartphones

News

Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now
Laptops
Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now
OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

Electric Vehicle

OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows
Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

Features

Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone
Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022: Check release date, availability, more

News

Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022: Check release date, availability, more
5 affordable gadgets to make your home smarter this Diwali 2021

Photo Gallery

5 affordable gadgets to make your home smarter this Diwali 2021

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers