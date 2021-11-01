Apple is popular among users for its premium products. Now a new report claims that the tech giant has geared to enter the AR / VR segment, and the company is working fast on this project. The product could be equipped with advanced chips and sensors. There’s not much information revealed, but the devices could be more inclined towards the premium end of the market. Also Read - Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now

In the latest Bloomberg report, Mark Gurman claims that Apple is planning to launch its AR/VR headsets, and it could be coming in 2022. He says, “Apple is planning to unleash its pricey device with advanced chips, displays, sensor, and avatar-based features as early as next year.” Also Read - OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

Gurman adds that the new Apple AR/VR device could be expensive, and the company is planning to price them above rival devices. As per supply chain sources, Apple’s AR headset will go on sale in the second half of 2022, following AR glasses expected to release in 2023. Also Read - Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

Apple AR and VR devices launch date

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned earlier this year that the tech giant aims to release the AR/VR headset by mid-2022, followed by an AR headset in 2025.

As per the latest report, Apple is working closely with HTC Vive for this project. Although officially, no information is revealed from the company.

Speculations are rife that Apple may provide a different virtual assistant facility to its users called “Contextual Computer.” -Generated Reality (CGR) Digital Assistants.” The AR headset will be pretty different in terms of design, including sport and sleek design. Also, it will be very light in weight. It is expected that the company can give a high-resolution display in its upcoming AR headset. Apple is planning to reach out to third-party developers by 2021 to encourage making apps for the hardware.

Rumors also claim that the company is actively working towards launching the same form of AR or VR glasses. The Taiwanese suppliers are reportedly working fast on the production of optical components for the glasses.