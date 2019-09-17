comscore Apple Arcade now available for iOS 13 beta testers: All you need to know
Apple Arcade now available for iOS 13 beta testers: All you need to know

If you are currently running a beta version of iOS 13 or iOS 13.1, you might be able to check out the new Apple Arcade. This new subscription-based gaming service will soon be rolled out in more than 150 countries.

Ahead of the official September 19 launch, Apple has released its new subscription-based gaming service for some iOS 13 beta testers. If you are currently running a beta version of iOS 13 or iOS 13.1, you might be able to check out the new Apple Arcade. This means that users will have access to many high-quality paid games, ahead of the launch. The company says that the service will focus on offering games that do not come with in-app purchases or advertisements.

Arcade will be a dedicated new section in the existing Apple App Store, where users will be able to download any game of their choice starting from September 19. Macrumors stated that “we were able to sign up for a complete Apple Arcade subscription, which comes with a one-month free trial.” After the free month’s trial, Apple’s new subscription-based gaming service will be available for $4.99 per month.

Apple TV+, Apple Arcade prices in India out: What you need to know

Apple TV+, Apple Arcade prices in India out: What you need to know

Apple Arcade will cost Rs 99 a month in India, and users will be able to share the subscriptions to those in their family network. This service will soon be rolled out in more than 150 countries. There are around 54 games available at launch, and the full details of titles will be revealed soon. Moreover, users will witness new games on a regular basis, as per the company.

Apple’s new service will allow you to play more than 100 exclusive games. All the games are playable offline and need to buy after. In addition, the service will focus on paid games that focus on offering a one-time payment and never bother again philosophy. The cited source also mentioned that there is “no limit on the number of Apple Arcade games that can be installed at one time.” The company’s new service will work across the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac computers as well.

