comscore Apple Back-to-School deals: MacBook Pro and Air updates | BGR India
  • Apple Back-to-School: MacBook Air gets True Tone display; touch bar in entry-level MacBook Pro
Apple Back-to-School: MacBook Air gets True Tone display; touch bar in entry-level MacBook Pro

The new Apple MacBook Air is currently available for Rs 99,900. The new base MacBook Pro with a 13-inch display is priced at Rs 111,264 instead of the actual Rs 119,900 amount.

  • Published: July 10, 2019 8:43 AM IST
Apple has just revealed its Back-to-School deals for this year. Apple has also updated its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro along with the deals. One of the most significant changes includes removing the non-touch bar MacBook Pro from the lineup. In addition to this, the company has also added a true tone display to its MacBook Air. The new Apple MacBook Air is priced at Rs 99,900. You can further push it down to Rs 92,704 if you are a college student. This and other discounts come just hours after Apple took down its online store to add the offers.

Apple Back-to-School offer details; product details

The new base MacBook Pro with a 13-inch display is priced at Rs 111,264 instead of the actual Rs 119,900 amount. Apple revealed that price reductions are not the only thing that it is offering as part of the Apple Back-to-School deals. The company is also offering a pair of Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones along with a purchase of select MacBook devices or iMac devices. The new base MacBook Pro also features updated internals along with the touch bar and the Touch ID.

Talking about the updated internals, the base model of the new MacBook Air features an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor. The Quad-core processor here is clocked at 1.4GHz but can turbo boost up to 3.9GHz. The updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro will feature the recently updated Butterfly-style mechanism in the keyboard. Apple also highlighted that the updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro devices will also get macOS Catalina in coming months.

Apple MacBook Air Apple Back-to-School deals

Tom Boger, the Senior Director for Mac Product Marketing stated, “College students love the Mac.” Boger went on to add, “It’s the notebook they rely on from the dorm room to the classroom, and the No. 1 choice among higher education students. With a lower INR 92,704 student price for MacBook Air and the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with faster performance, Touch Bar and Touch ID at INR 111,264 for students, there’s never been a better time to bring a Mac to college.”

  • Published Date: July 10, 2019 8:43 AM IST

