Apple bans Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud, GeForce NOW

During the last year, some new Game Streaming Platforms such as Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud, and Nvidia GeForce NOW have become popular. However, none of these programs are available for iOS yet. And if you wonder if they will be soon, sorry to be the bearers of bad news, but Apple has confirmed that it will not allow services like Google Stadia on its platform.

Speaking to Business Insider this week, Apple has openly confirmed that game streaming services will have no place on iOS. Apple claims that these services violate App Store policy and therefore, cannot exist on the iPhone or iPad.

The reason these services violate App Store policy is that games on Stadia, xCloud, and GeForce Now work in groups, not individually. As a result, Google Stadia games do not appear in the search or in the top of the App Store for iPhone or iPad users.

Apple claims violation

Commenting on the matter, an Apple spokesperson said. “The App Store was created to be a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps. It’s a great business opportunity for all developers. Before they go to our store, all apps are reviewed against the same set of guidelines that are intended to protect customers and provide a fair and level playing field to developers.”

The way Stadia works today, and the method xCloud will work next month, is that you pay for access to the service itself, and that service then allows you to pay for or access free games from the cloud. Those games aren’t stored on a local device in your home, unlike Valve’s Steam Link app, approved by Apple. Therefore, Apple does not know what you are buying or playing on its devices because it cannot review them beforehand.

At the moment, Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud, and GeForce Now simply cannot exist on the iPhone or iPad. Meanwhile, iPhone and iPad users can continue to download the official Stadia app but only to manage their library for use on a Chromecast.