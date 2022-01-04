comscore Apple becomes first company to touch $3 trillion market value, but slips back to $2.99 trillion
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple becomes first company in the world to touch $3 trillion market value
News

Apple becomes first company in the world to touch $3 trillion market value

News

Apple is followed by Microsoft, in terms of market cap. The software giant has a market value of around $2.5 trillion

iPhone-12

Apple iPhones still provide the majority revenue

Apple has become the first company in the world to touch the market cap of $3 trillion. The tech giant’s market value soared to touch $3 trillion and then slipped back under it before market close on Monday. The tech company has been sharing the $2 trillion market cap with Microsoft. However, the company finally managed to breach the $3 trillion mark. It currently sits at $2.99 trillion. Also Read - AirPods Pro 2 to be the first Apple earbuds to come with support for lossless audio: Report

Apple stocks have witnessed a growth of around 5,800% since the launch of the iPhone series in the year 2007, according to Reuters. Then CEO Steve Jobs set the stage for the smartphone industry and the product line-up has had a major role in the company’s rising share price. Also Read - Indian Government asks Apple to invest in 'Make in India' goods worth $50 billion

Apple is followed by Microsoft, in terms of market cap. The software giant has a market value of around $2.5 trillion. Alphabet, Amazon and Tesla are the other tech companies with a market value above $1 trillion. Also Read - ‘Food with worms crawling in it’: Women workers at Foxconn describe their harrowing ordeal

While 2021 was the company’s best year in terms of revenue, a new report from Bloomberg suggests that Apple is gearing up for an even stronger 2022. Apple may introduce new pro Macs that will be powered by Apple’s home-grown M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. These chips also do duty in the latest MacBook Pro series laptops.

This will be a critical year for Apple as it will complete the transition to its own chipsets, moving away from its long-standing chipset provider, Intel. Apple is expected to complete the timeline by as early as June 2022 at the WWDC.

Apple also registered strong growth in the Indian market. In Q3 2021, according to Counterpoint Research, Apple has been reported to be on top of the premium smartphone market. The American company registered a strong market share of 44% in the third quarter. The company also became the fastest growing brand in Q3 with an overall growth of 212 percent, compared to the same time last year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 4, 2022 9:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?
Mobiles
OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is finally here

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is finally here

Apple becomes first company in the world to touch $3 trillion market value

News

Apple becomes first company in the world to touch $3 trillion market value

Electric cars that will be launched in 2022

Photo Gallery

Electric cars that will be launched in 2022

Electric cars that will be launched in 2022 and their expected prices

Photo Gallery

Electric cars that will be launched in 2022 and their expected prices

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Features

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Reserve Bank of India introduces new offline digital payment method

OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is finally here

Apple becomes first company in the world to touch $3 trillion market value

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online

Most Popular and Downloaded apps of 2021

New Year s Eve restrictions: How to celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends virtually

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple becomes first company in the world to touch $3 trillion market value

News

Apple becomes first company in the world to touch $3 trillion market value
Apple to ditch notch; might introduce punch hole design in iPhone 14 series

Mobiles

Apple to ditch notch; might introduce punch hole design in iPhone 14 series
Apple AirPods Pro 2 might offer lossless audio support, charging case with sound

Wearables

Apple AirPods Pro 2 might offer lossless audio support, charging case with sound
Indian Government asks Apple to invest in 'Make in India' goods worth $50 billion: Check details

News

Indian Government asks Apple to invest in 'Make in India' goods worth $50 billion: Check details
Women workers at Foxconn describe their harrowing ordeal

News

Women workers at Foxconn describe their harrowing ordeal

हिंदी समाचार

Realme GT 2 Series आज होगी लॉन्च, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 प्रोसेसर और 50MP कैमरे के साथ मिलेंगे ये जबरदस्त स्पेसिफिकेशन

RBI ने नए साल पर लिया बड़ा फैसला, अब ऑफलाइन भी कर सकेंगे डिजिटल पेमेंट

Realme 9i के पिक्चर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लॉन्च से पहले हुए लीक, जानें क्या है खास

वनप्लस के नए फोन और ईयरबड्स इस डेट को होंगे लॉन्च, जानें क्या होंगे फीचर्स

पबजी मोबाइल लाइट का नया ग्लोबल अपडेट जारी, इस तरह डाउनलोड करें APK फाइल

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022
Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India
Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Reserve Bank of India introduces new offline digital payment method
News
Reserve Bank of India introduces new offline digital payment method
OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is finally here

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is finally here
Apple becomes first company in the world to touch $3 trillion market value

News

Apple becomes first company in the world to touch $3 trillion market value
Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Features

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers