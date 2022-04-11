Apple has finally started the manufacturing process of new iPhone models in India. Apple iPhone 13 which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and is now being manufactured in the Foxconn facility in Chennai, India. Notably, the Pro models will not be manufactured here in the country. Also Read - Apple just leaked an accessory that could change the way you use its devices

As per a statement shared by Apple with IANS, “We are excited to begin making iPhone 13 — with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip — right here in India for our local customers”. Also Read - How to use emergency SOS feature on your iPhone, Apple Watch

For the unversed, Apple already manufactures iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 at the same Foxconn facility. Additionally, Apple iPhone SE and iPhone 12 are assembled at the Wistron facility in India. Notably, this is the first time that Apple has made iPhone 13 series available in India at the same time as in the US and other markets. Also Read - Apple to host its World Wide Design Conference from June 6 to June 10

As per the report by IANS, “The iPhone uses 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board and, for the first time, in the solder of the battery management unit.”

Apple iPhone 13 is now manufactured in India: Will it affect the price?

Manufacturing the iPhone models is likely to help the brand cut costs a little, as it can save hefty taxes by the government on imported units. Apple recently increased the prices of its audio products like AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max in India due to increasing in import duties in the country. However, this does not mean that the tech giant will sell this model in India at a lower price because it is being manufactured locally.

Going by the CyberMedia Research (CMR) report, Apple iPhone shipments are growing and will spike more than 20 percent (on-year). This increase in shipments is majorly backed by the iPhone 13 which contributes around 17 percent of the total shipments.