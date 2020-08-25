Apple is known to make headlines with innovative products and services. And the brand has done it again, this time with its Apple Store. The company has built a first of kind floating version of its retail store. And this is opening on the Marine Bay Sands in Singapore. This Apple Store will be accessible to consumers very soon. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 to now be assembled locally in India

With this, Apple will have three Apple Stores in the region, all set up in the past three years. "Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we've made for you to capture your ideas and passions. It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new. We can't wait to see where your imagination takes you," the company was quoted saying in this MacRumors report.

Apple has always focused on giving buyers a unique experience. But very few would have expected them to come up with a floating store. And now that it has done it, we're excited to see people's reaction, who'd be keen on checking out the store. The spherical designed structure replaces the popular night club Avalon on Singapore's Marina Bay Sands.

We’ll have to wait for the store to open to get a closer look at its interior design. With this store, Apple has over 510 Stores across the globe. And even though retail shopping has taken a hit because of the pandemic, expect people to throng this unique store when it’s possible.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 now assembled in India

Apple’s latest compact offering, the iPhone SE 2020 will be assembled locally in India. Wistron is reportedly taking care of the assembling duties for the brand. Local assembly of iPhones in India began back in 2017 with the iPhone SE. Since then, it has taken steps to increase local manufacturing. We saw many phones being assembled in India, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, and recently even the flagship iPhone 11.