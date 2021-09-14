Apple California Streaming, iPhone 13 event today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Apple will be hosting its ‘California Streaming’ event today at 10:30 PM IST. During the event, the tech giant is expected to launch the next-generation iPhones, iOS 15 and Apple Watch Series 7. The company could also launch the next-gen entry-level AirPods. Here we will be taking a look at how you can watch the event live and what to expect. Also Read - Apple’s fall event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and other big announcements to expect

Apple California Streaming event, iPhone 13 launch: How to watch livestream

Apple will host its California Streaming event at 10 AM PDT, which converts to 10:30 PM IST. The event can be livestreamed from the company’s official website, via its dedicated events page and via its official YouTube channel. You can also watch the iPhone 13 launch event below in the embedded video. After the event is over, it will also be made available inside of the Apple Podcast App.

Apple California Streaming event: What to expect

The major expectation from today’s California Streaming event is the launch of the iPhone 13 series. Apart from the new phone models, the company is also expected to launch a new Apple Watch and AirPods.

The new iPhone 13 series could include the vanilla iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Along with the next-generation iPhones, the company will also be revealing the release date of the iOS 15 update. It is being said that the iPhone 13 series will be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset and will come with a comparatively larger battery. It is also being said that the devices will feature a smaller notch, and many other features like satellite connectivity. There could also be a new connector this time along.

Apple is also expected to launch its next-generation smartwatch, known as the Apple Watch Series 7. The new Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to feature a new design with flat edges and larger screen sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The company could also launch its next entry-level AirPods at the event.