comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple cancels AirPower because of not meeting high hardware standards
News

Apple cancels AirPower because of not meeting high hardware standards

News

Reports claim that Apple canceled AirPower because it was facing “tough engineering problems” that were related to the laws of Physics.

  • Published: March 30, 2019 10:48 AM IST
apple-airpower-liveblog

As the world was anticipating the launch of the much-hyped Apple AirPower, the company has gone in a completely different direction and officially canceled the product. According to the latest information online, the company issued a statement canceling the product referring to the difficulty it was facing in meeting its own high-quality standards. Apple initially announced the wireless charging product back in September 2017 and promised the product to arrive soon. However, there was no information on the arrival of the product in the multiple launch events that the company has held ever since.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the Senior Vice President for Hardware Engineering at Apple, Dan Riccio issued a statement adding, “After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have canceled the project. We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch.” Riccio further went on to add, “We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward.” The report went on to state that after recent problems with the Butterfly keyboards in the MacBooks and the unprecedented cancellation of AirPower indicates some problem with the way Apple designs its hardware.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands On

Talking about the problem that Apple was facing, the report stated that it was all about “tough engineering problems” that were related to the laws of Physics. Diving deeper, the report noted that the charging coils “ran too hot” because the 3D charging coils were too close to each other. This asked for “very cautious power management” in the AirPower. It is not problematic that the company canceled a product because but what is problematic is how the company even placed drawings of the AirPower on the boxes on the New AirPods.

Apple AirPower production reportedly approved, hinting at an imminent launch

Also Read

Apple AirPower production reportedly approved, hinting at an imminent launch

The report also noted that this is not the first time that Apple has rushed a product by announcing it before it was fully developed. One notable product to go through this was the Apple iPhone 7 Plus where the company was working on adding a dual camera setup on the back. However, the company has managed to pull off such things in the past with such consistency that there was never a question about AirPower not launching.

  • Published Date: March 30, 2019 10:48 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Asus Zenfone 6 gets Wi-Fi certification; to come with Android 9 Pie out of the box
News
Asus Zenfone 6 gets Wi-Fi certification; to come with Android 9 Pie out of the box
Oppo Reno: The periscope camera on the smartphone gets disassembled on a leaked video

News

Oppo Reno: The periscope camera on the smartphone gets disassembled on a leaked video

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Photo Map for Google Photos allows you to see where you have travelled according to your photos

News

Photo Map for Google Photos allows you to see where you have travelled according to your photos

Xiaomi Mi Men Sports Shoes 2, Mi Sports Bluetooth earphones to go on sale on April 4: Price and specifications

News

Xiaomi Mi Men Sports Shoes 2, Mi Sports Bluetooth earphones to go on sale on April 4: Price and specifications

Most Popular

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

24-year old security researcher pleads guilty for hacking Microsoft and Nintendo

Facebook is finally cracking down on white nationalism, separatism

OpenSignal study reveals that Dhanbad is the best city for 4G availability in India

Instagram is currently testing seek-bar for its 60-second long videos

Instagram may change its name to 'Instagram from Facebook'

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple cancels AirPower because of not meeting high hardware standards

News

Apple cancels AirPower because of not meeting high hardware standards
Apple iPhone XI schematics leak, shows triple rear camera setup

News

Apple iPhone XI schematics leak, shows triple rear camera setup
Apple Watch with ECG app now in Europe, Hong Kong

News

Apple Watch with ECG app now in Europe, Hong Kong
Apple’s upcoming truly wireless Powerbeats Pro leaks online

News

Apple’s upcoming truly wireless Powerbeats Pro leaks online
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी के Poco F1 ने Oneplus को इस मामले में छोड़ा पीछे

मंगल हेलीकॉप्टर उड़ान के लिए तैयार : नासा

फेसबुक ने 'गोरा राष्ट्रवाद' की तारीफ पर प्रतिबंध लगाया

40 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत वाले पांच बेहतरीन 55इंच वाले एंड्रॉइड स्मार्ट TV

ओप्पो Reno में होगा अब तक का सबसे यूनिक पॉप-अप कैमरा सेटअप

News

24-year old security researcher pleads guilty for hacking Microsoft and Nintendo
News
24-year old security researcher pleads guilty for hacking Microsoft and Nintendo
Facebook is finally cracking down on white nationalism, separatism

News

Facebook is finally cracking down on white nationalism, separatism
OpenSignal study reveals that Dhanbad is the best city for 4G availability in India

News

OpenSignal study reveals that Dhanbad is the best city for 4G availability in India
Instagram is currently testing seek-bar for its 60-second long videos

News

Instagram is currently testing seek-bar for its 60-second long videos
Instagram may change its name to 'Instagram from Facebook'

News

Instagram may change its name to 'Instagram from Facebook'