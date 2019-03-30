Apple cancels AirPower because of not meeting high hardware standards

As the world was anticipating the launch of the much-hyped Apple AirPower, the company has gone in a completely different direction and officially canceled the product. According to the latest information online, the company issued a statement canceling the product referring to the difficulty it was facing in meeting its own high-quality standards. Apple initially announced the wireless charging product back in September 2017 and promised the product to arrive soon. However, there was no information on the arrival of the product in the multiple launch events that the company has held ever since.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the Senior Vice President for Hardware Engineering at Apple, Dan Riccio issued a statement adding, “After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have canceled the project. We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch.” Riccio further went on to add, “We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward.” The report went on to state that after recent problems with the Butterfly keyboards in the MacBooks and the unprecedented cancellation of AirPower indicates some problem with the way Apple designs its hardware.

Talking about the problem that Apple was facing, the report stated that it was all about “tough engineering problems” that were related to the laws of Physics. Diving deeper, the report noted that the charging coils “ran too hot” because the 3D charging coils were too close to each other. This asked for “very cautious power management” in the AirPower. It is not problematic that the company canceled a product because but what is problematic is how the company even placed drawings of the AirPower on the boxes on the New AirPods.

The report also noted that this is not the first time that Apple has rushed a product by announcing it before it was fully developed. One notable product to go through this was the Apple iPhone 7 Plus where the company was working on adding a dual camera setup on the back. However, the company has managed to pull off such things in the past with such consistency that there was never a question about AirPower not launching.