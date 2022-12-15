comscore Revealed! Apple uses these camera sensors in its iPhones
Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms that iPhone use Sony’s camera sensor

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently visited Japan wherein he met executives from Sony. He also met Apple’s local teams at Tokyo.

Highlights

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook recently visited Japan.
  • In Japan, Tim Cook met Apple’s local teams.
  • Tim Cook also met executives from Sony.
Tim Cook

Apple’s iPhones are some of the best camera phones available in the market right now. While Apple does share some of the details pertaining to the cameras used in its iPhones, it leaves out most of the other key details. Now, over a decade after the first iPhone was launched back in June 2007, Apple has revealed a key detail about the cameras used in iPhones. Also Read - Apple hacks: How to use AirPods with Android smartphones

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently visited Japan, wherein he interacted with school students using Apple’s education tools, developers and the company’s local teams. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 45,599 on Flipkart: Check offers here

Apart from these, the Apple CEO also met executives from Sony. Upon meeting Sony’s executives, Cook revealed that Apple has been using Sony’s camera sensors for over a decade. “We’ve been partnering with Sony for over a decade to create the world’s leading camera sensors for iPhone. Thanks to Ken and everyone on the team for showing me around the cutting-edge facility in Kumamoto today,” he wrote in his tweet.

Now, Apple, as mentioned before, has been tight-lipped about the cameras that it uses in its iPhones. While it does share the lens size and the aperture, such as the 48MP primary camera with a ƒ/1.78 aperture that is used in the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro, it does not share details about the exact camera sensor that it uses in its iPhone, such as the Sony IMX789 sensor being used in the 48MP primary camera of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. Now, in a rare moment, Apple has shared that it uses Sony’s camera sensors in its iPhones

It is worth mentioning that numerous reports and iFixit teardowns in the past have pointed towards Apple using Sony’s hardware. But now, Apple has gone ahead and confirmed what we knew all along.

  • Published Date: December 15, 2022 2:08 PM IST
