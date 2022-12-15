Revealed! Apple uses these camera sensors in its iPhones

Apple’s iPhones are some of the best camera phones available in the market right now. While Apple does share some of the details pertaining to the cameras used in its iPhones, it leaves out most of the other key details. Now, over a decade after the first iPhone was launched back in June 2007, Apple has revealed a key detail about the cameras used in iPhones. Also Read - Apple hacks: How to use AirPods with Android smartphones

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently visited Japan, wherein he interacted with school students using Apple's education tools, developers and the company's local teams.

Our teams at our technology center in Yokohama are doing everything from pioneering new optical coating technologies for iPhone to supporting our customers across Japan. Thanks for hosting me in the office. pic.twitter.com/rJ7rmCOFov — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 14, 2022

Apart from these, the Apple CEO also met executives from Sony. Upon meeting Sony’s executives, Cook revealed that Apple has been using Sony’s camera sensors for over a decade. “We’ve been partnering with Sony for over a decade to create the world’s leading camera sensors for iPhone. Thanks to Ken and everyone on the team for showing me around the cutting-edge facility in Kumamoto today,” he wrote in his tweet.

We’ve been partnering with Sony for over a decade to create the world’s leading camera sensors for iPhone. Thanks to Ken and everyone on the team for showing me around the cutting-edge facility in Kumamoto today. pic.twitter.com/462SEkUbhi — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2022

Now, Apple, as mentioned before, has been tight-lipped about the cameras that it uses in its iPhones. While it does share the lens size and the aperture, such as the 48MP primary camera with a ƒ/1.78 aperture that is used in the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro, it does not share details about the exact camera sensor that it uses in its iPhone, such as the Sony IMX789 sensor being used in the 48MP primary camera of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. Now, in a rare moment, Apple has shared that it uses Sony’s camera sensors in its iPhones

It is worth mentioning that numerous reports and iFixit teardowns in the past have pointed towards Apple using Sony’s hardware. But now, Apple has gone ahead and confirmed what we knew all along.