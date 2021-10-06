Apple CEO Tim Cook writes emotional email to employees on Steve Job s 10th death anniversary

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs passed away after battling pancreatic cancer for years on October 5, 2011. On the heartfelt occasion, the company’s current CEO, Tim Cook, has emailed all Apple employees to honor the legend. Jobs stepped down as Apple’s CEO on August 24, 2011, to focus on his health and appointing Cook as his replacement. Also Read - Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' job application sold for over Rs 2.5 crore

The Cupertino-based tech giant created a memorial page on its website sharing short films and images on Steve Jobs. Since his passing, Jobs has been remembered by Apple every year around this time. Several books, documentaries, and movies have been made about his life and work. Tim Cook tweeted a video on Steve Jobs commemorating his life and work. Also Read - This rare Apple computer made by Steve Jobs is on sale

Tim Cook email goes like this

Team,

Today marks the 10th anniversary of Steve’s passing. It’s a moment to celebrate his life and to reflect on the extraordinary legacy he left behind.

Steve believed that “people with passion can change the world for the better.” That’s the philosophy that inspired him to create Apple. And it lives in us today.

Steve was so many things: brilliant, funny, and wise, a husband, a father, a friend, and, of course, a visionary. He challenged us to see the world not for what it was but for what it could be. And he helped so many people, myself included, see the same potential in ourselves. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about him.

This year, as much as any other, we’re reminded of the profound impact our products have on the world. I feel so lucky that we spend our days creating wildly innovative tools that connect people, inspire them to think differently and empower them to make their own dent in the universe, too. It’s one of the many gifts that Steve gave to all of us.

I wish Steve were here to see the way his spirit lives on in all of your amazing work. But most of all, I wish he could see what you do next. Steve once said that his proudest achievements were the ones that were yet to come. He spent every day imagining a future that no one else could see and working relentlessly to bring his vision to life.

Steve was a singular figure, but he taught us all how to soar. I miss him, and I will cherish him always.

Tim