Apple CEO Tim Cook has praised 40 high school students from Tamil Nadu for capturing images that represent the culture of their state using an iPhone 13 Mini. These images are being showcased at the Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale. Interested people can also take guided tours of the collection from 9:30AM to 5PM until April 17. The images are also being displayed at the Aptronix store in VR Mall, Chennai from 11AM to 10PM. Also Read - Top 5 Podcast apps for iOS, Android in 2022: Spotify, Pocket Casts, more

Alternatively, interested people can also visit the museum’s website to take a quick peek at the collection titled ‘A Land of Stories’. The website also mentions the names of all the contributing students and their schools with the youngest participant being just 12 years old. Also Read - Apple is planning to sell iPhones, iPads as a subscription service

Now, the Apple CEO has showered praise on the students by tweeting about them. In his tweet praising the students Cook wrote, “Forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, India captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini. Now their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale.” The tweet also includes some of the images from the collection. Also Read - Apple Wallet can now hold your driving license: How to use it

Forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, India captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini. Now their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale. #ShotOniPhone https://t.co/t0DhNYWGvm pic.twitter.com/I30DTwZkbT — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2022

Describing the collection, the organisers wrote, “Tamil Nadu is a land of endless stories. With all the diverse people, food, architecture, landscapes, and cultural trails it has, exploring Tamil Nadu through pictures is a great way to reflect its richness.”

“This exhibition is a collective of their [children’s] photographs that portrays Tamil Nadu and its stories through their lenses. The unfiltered vision of the students, and the endless stories of Tamil Nadu, come together and hope to strike a compelling narrative with the viewer,” the organisers added.

It is worth noting that the iPhone 13 Mini – the phone that these students have used to capture the culture of their state – is quite a compact device. It comes with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset. It has a 12MP wide-angle sensor + 12MP ultra wide rear camera setup and a 12MP front camera. It starts at Rs 69,990 for the 129GB variant and it goes all the way up to Rs 99,990 for the 512GB variant.