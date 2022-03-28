comscore Apple CEO Tim Cook gives a shout out to 40 Tamil Nadu students: Here’s why
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook praises Tamil Nadu students for clicking these pics on iPhone 13 Mini
News

Apple CEO Tim Cook praises Tamil Nadu students for clicking these pics on iPhone 13 Mini

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook has praised 40 high school students from Tamil Nadu for capturing the culture of their state using iPhone 13 Mini.

Tim Cook Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has praised 40 high school students from Tamil Nadu for capturing images that represent the culture of their state using an iPhone 13 Mini. These images are being showcased at the Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale. Interested people can also take guided tours of the collection from 9:30AM to 5PM until April 17. The images are also being displayed at the Aptronix store in VR Mall, Chennai from 11AM to 10PM. Also Read - Top 5 Podcast apps for iOS, Android in 2022: Spotify, Pocket Casts, more

Alternatively, interested people can also visit the museum’s website to take a quick peek at the collection titled ‘A Land of Stories’. The website also mentions the names of all the contributing students and their schools with the youngest participant being just 12 years old. Also Read - Apple is planning to sell iPhones, iPads as a subscription service

Now, the Apple CEO has showered praise on the students by tweeting about them. In his tweet praising the students Cook wrote, “Forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, India captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini. Now their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale.” The tweet also includes some of the images from the collection. Also Read - Apple Wallet can now hold your driving license: How to use it

Describing the collection, the organisers wrote, “Tamil Nadu is a land of endless stories. With all the diverse people, food, architecture, landscapes, and cultural trails it has, exploring Tamil Nadu through pictures is a great way to reflect its richness.”

“This exhibition is a collective of their [children’s] photographs that portrays Tamil Nadu and its stories through their lenses. The unfiltered vision of the students, and the endless stories of Tamil Nadu, come together and hope to strike a compelling narrative with the viewer,” the organisers added.

It is worth noting that the iPhone 13 Mini – the phone that these students have used to capture the culture of their state – is quite a compact device. It comes with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset. It has a 12MP wide-angle sensor + 12MP ultra wide rear camera setup and a 12MP front camera. It starts at Rs 69,990 for the 129GB variant and it goes all the way up to Rs 99,990 for the 512GB variant.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 28, 2022 1:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Jio Rs 259 prepaid plan offers up to 50GB high speed data for 31 days validity
Telecom
Jio Rs 259 prepaid plan offers up to 50GB high speed data for 31 days validity
Poco X4 Pro 5G with a 64MP camera launched in India: Check pricing, specs, availability

Mobiles

Poco X4 Pro 5G with a 64MP camera launched in India: Check pricing, specs, availability

Here s why Apple CEO Tim Cook is talking about 40 photobuffs from Tamil Nadu

News

Here s why Apple CEO Tim Cook is talking about 40 photobuffs from Tamil Nadu

Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

Photo Gallery

Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

Photo Gallery

Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

Electric scooters with over 150 km range in India

Photo Gallery

Electric scooters with over 150 km range in India

Electric two-wheelers with over 150 km range in India

Photo Gallery

Electric two-wheelers with over 150 km range in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here s why Apple CEO Tim Cook is talking about 40 photobuffs from Tamil Nadu

Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch set on April 2: Check out expected price, specs, features

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max rear camera details revealed: Check details inside

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here s why Apple CEO Tim Cook is talking about 40 photobuffs from Tamil Nadu

News

Here s why Apple CEO Tim Cook is talking about 40 photobuffs from Tamil Nadu
Apple may soon sell iPhones as a subscription service

News

Apple may soon sell iPhones as a subscription service
Apple Wallet can now hold your driving license: How to use it

Apps

Apple Wallet can now hold your driving license: How to use it
Airtel, Vi, Jio issue warning of 5G phone shortage in India: Here's why

Mobiles

Airtel, Vi, Jio issue warning of 5G phone shortage in India: Here's why
iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4

News

iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4

हिंदी समाचार

220km रेंज के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Komaki DT 3000 इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

5 सबसे अच्छे रेसिंग गेम की लिस्ट, हरेक को खेलने में आएगा शानदार मजा

जियो लाया यूनीक रिचार्ज प्लान, डेली डेटा के साथ मिलेगी खास तरह की वैलिडिटी

Poco X4 Pro 5G भारत में 64MP कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियां 5 मिनट में होगी चार्ज! आ रही गजब की टेक्नोलॉजी

Latest Videos

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

News

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video
Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Features

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details
Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video

News

Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video
Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

News

Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

News

Here s why Apple CEO Tim Cook is talking about 40 photobuffs from Tamil Nadu
News
Here s why Apple CEO Tim Cook is talking about 40 photobuffs from Tamil Nadu
Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

Photo Gallery

Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more
Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

Photo Gallery

Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch set on April 2: Check out expected price, specs, features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch set on April 2: Check out expected price, specs, features
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max rear camera details revealed: Check details inside

Mobiles

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max rear camera details revealed: Check details inside

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers