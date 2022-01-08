Here’s how much Apple CEO Tim Cook earned in 2021

One of the biggest tech companies in the world, Apple declared how much its CEO Tim Cook was paid in 2021 in the latest Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. It should be noted that Cook’s salary per year includes things like security and private flights. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE (2022) to get the same old 2017 design, but with 5G: Report

As per the latest SEC filing, Apple CEO Tim Cook earned a total of $98.7 million (which is roughly around Rs 733 crore in INR), which includes the base salary, stocks, and other compensation. The $98.7 million earning is significantly higher than Tim Cook's roughly $14 million (which is roughly around Rs 104 crore) pay in 2020.

As per the SEC filing, Cook earned $3 million (translates to Rs 22.30 crore) in base salary, $12 million (roughly around Rs 89.20 crore) for completing the company's financial and environmental sustainability goals.

In addition, Cook received a compensation of $1.39 million (translates to Rs 10.33 crore), which includes $712,488 for private jet travels, $630,630 for security, $23,077 for vacations, and $17,400 contribution to his 401(k) plan. The company said that it does not let its CEOs fly in commercial planes for security purpose. The Apple CEO also earned around $82.5 million (roughly translates to Rs 613 crore) in stock awards.

The filing stated that the Cupertino-based tech giant has recorded remarkable growth in 2021. The company reported revenue growth of around 33 percent and $365 billion in sales.

“It’s been a remarkable decade for Apple and in 2021 Mr Cook was granted an equity award for the first time since he was promoted to CEO in August 2011,” the filing quoted Apple.

The tech giant recently became the first company ever to reach a $3 trillion valuation.