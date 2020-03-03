comscore Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump helped with retail in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump helped with retail journey in India
News

Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump helped with retail journey in India

News

Apple has announced plans to open first retail store in India next year. The company will begin exclusive online store this year.

  • Published: March 3, 2020 12:54 PM IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook credits US President Donald Trump for its retail journey in India. Revealing for the first time that Trump batted for Apple to help it get a strong retail foothold in India, Cook has said that the US administration has worked in Apple’s favor to help it gain further ground in world’s second largest smartphone market. After Trump visited India last, saying he “may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India,” Cook also announced last week that Apple is set to open its first branded retail store in the country in 2021.

Related Stories


During company’s annual shareholder meeting in Cupertino, California, Cook revealed that Apple will open an exclusive online store this year. In an interview with Fox Business, Cook said: “I see India as a huge opportunity for us. For years, we could not enter there unless we entered there with a partner into retail and we did not want to do that. We wanted to maintain control of our brand and so forth”. “The (Trump) administration worked on this with the Indian government and that change has been made and so we are very positive on entering there online this year and in retail next year,” he told the show host.

Apple to open online store in India this year

Speaking to investors at the annual shareholder meeting at Apple Park in Cupertino, California last week, Cook confirmed the company will open its first offline retail outlet in India next year. “I don’t want somebody else to run the brand for us. We wouldn’t be a very good partner in retail. We like to do things our way,” the Apple CEO mentioned.

Apple currently has third-party reseller outlets to sell its devices in the country. There are reports that Apple has leased a location in Mumbai for its upcoming branded retail store but the company is yet to reveal the location. Apple’s exclusive online store is expected to start functioning in the third quarter this year. The Cupertino-based tech giant is currently selling its devices in India via third-party offline retailers and e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.in.

Welcoming the government’s decision to ease the 30 percent local sourcing norm in single-brand retail (SBRT), Apple said last year: “We appreciate the support and hard work by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team to make this possible and we look forward to one day welcoming customers to India’s first Apple retail store.”

Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report

Also Read

Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report

The plan for opening owned stores would certainly help Apple in giving a controlled experience of its devices and services as it intends and designed them to be, as in a third-party retail environment, many such things cannot be controlled by the brand. While Apple has seen a turnaround in sales in the country last year, a retail store could help the brand make further in-roads in the country.

As we reported in January, Apple Store could become a gateway for coding in India. The company could expand its “Today at Apple” event in India to give a unique experience to Indian consumers. It is still not clear how Apple is positioned right now. However, it is clear that the company is focused on its retail strategy and we could see major changes happen in that area.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 3, 2020 12:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel feature drop brings March security update
News
Google Pixel feature drop brings March security update
ACT Stream TV 4K adds Amazon Prime Video support

Entertainment

ACT Stream TV 4K adds Amazon Prime Video support

Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump helped with retail in India

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump helped with retail in India

Google Home skill enables talking to PVR Cinemas

News

Google Home skill enables talking to PVR Cinemas

Honor Band 5i gets SpO2 feature with the latest update

Wearables

Honor Band 5i gets SpO2 feature with the latest update

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Google Pixel feature drop brings March security update

Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump helped with retail in India

Google Home skill enables talking to PVR Cinemas

Oracle postpones OpenWorld Asia event in Singapore

Xiaomi teases 40W wireless charging on modified Mi 10 Pro

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump helped with retail in India

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump helped with retail in India
WhatsApp's new 'Protect Backup' feature explained

News

WhatsApp's new 'Protect Backup' feature explained
Here's why Apple will pay Rs 1,820 to some iPhone users

News

Here's why Apple will pay Rs 1,820 to some iPhone users
Apple hikes iPhone 8, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max prices

News

Apple hikes iPhone 8, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max prices
Jabra Elite 75t Review

Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

हिंदी समाचार

इस तारीख को लॉन्च होगी Oppo Watch, एप्पल वॉच की तरह मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर

Coronavirus के चलते Twitter ने 5,000 कर्मचारियों से घर से काम करने को कहा

Motorola Moto RAZR फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन भारत में 16 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च

महंगा पड़ा आईफोन का अपडेट, इस गलती के लिए Apple को देने होंगे करोड़ों डॉलर

अब प्लेन में बैठे इंटरनेट का कर पाएंगे इस्तेमाल

News

Google Pixel feature drop brings March security update
News
Google Pixel feature drop brings March security update
Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump helped with retail in India

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump helped with retail in India
Google Home skill enables talking to PVR Cinemas

News

Google Home skill enables talking to PVR Cinemas
Oracle postpones OpenWorld Asia event in Singapore

News

Oracle postpones OpenWorld Asia event in Singapore
Xiaomi teases 40W wireless charging on modified Mi 10 Pro

News

Xiaomi teases 40W wireless charging on modified Mi 10 Pro