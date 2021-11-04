comscore Read Apple CEO Tim Cook's message wishing everyone Happy Diwali
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message
News

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message

News

The world is celebrating Diwali today. On that account, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to wish everyone Happy Diwali.

  • Updated: November 4, 2021 9:52 AM IST
tim-cook-image

The world is celebrating Diwali today. On that account, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to wish everyone Happy Diwali. In an official tweet, Cook stated, “wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world. May the Festival of Lights fill your home with happiness and health. Stunning #ShotOniPhone13ProMax photos by @coffeekarma.” Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more: Redeem quickly

He has also shared a photo clicked by artist Gursimran Basra on the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. Also Read - Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs: How to send Diwali greetings to loved ones

The year 2021 has been exceptionally good for Apple in India and despite supply constraints, the tech giant doubled its India market share in its fiscal year that ended on September 30, Cook had recently announced. Also Read - Diwali 2021: Top audio products that you can gift your loved ones

Apple has estimated that supply constraints had around a $6 billion revenue dollar impact driven primarily by industry-wide silicon shortages and Covid-related manufacturing disruptions.

Riding on the stellar performance of iPhone 12 alongside the iPhone 11, Apple registered a whopping 150 per cent growth (on-quarter) for iPhones in the July-September period (Q3) in India, shipping over 1.53 million units in the country.

iPads also logged a huge jump in growth, at 109 per cent (on-quarter), and nearly 0.24 million units were shipped in the same period in the country, as per insights from market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR).

On the year-on-year (YoY) front, iPhones registered a 28 per cent growth while iPads grew by 47 per cent, indicating a growth in demand for large-screen devices meant for learning, work and entertainment amid the pandemic.

(Inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 4, 2021 9:51 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 4, 2021 9:52 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message
News
Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message
The way you login to Google account is going to change next week

News

The way you login to Google account is going to change next week

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can book it via WhatsApp

Mobiles

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can book it via WhatsApp

Instagram goes down for many on pre-Diwali night, now back

Apps

Instagram goes down for many on pre-Diwali night, now back

Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs: How to send Diwali greetings to loved ones

News

Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs: How to send Diwali greetings to loved ones

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message

The way you login to Google account is going to change next week

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can book it via WhatsApp

Instagram goes down for many on pre-Diwali night, now back

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Related Stories

Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more
Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message
Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs: How to send Diwali greetings to loved ones

News

Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs: How to send Diwali greetings to loved ones
Apple iPhone might soon start calling 911 whenever it detects a car crash

News

Apple iPhone might soon start calling 911 whenever it detects a car crash
Apple to launch iMac Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro chips in the first half of 2022

News

Apple to launch iMac Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro chips in the first half of 2022

हिंदी समाचार

Netflix पर अब गेम भी खेल सकेंगे आप, लॉन्च हुए Shooting Hoops समेत 5 Mobile Games

Facebook पर फोटो अपलोड करने पर चेहरे अपने आप नहीं होंगे टैग, कंपनी बंद करेगी यह फीचर

Free Fire Redeem Codes for November: इन कोड्स के जरिए पूरे महीने जीतें कई धांसू आइटम्स

Moto G51: मोटोरोला ने पेश किया नया बजट डिवाइस, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today: आज फ्री में मिलेंगे Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate समेत कई आइटम्स

Latest Videos

Vivo X70 Pro: Is it the best photography companion for your Diwali 2021 photos?

Reviews

Vivo X70 Pro: Is it the best photography companion for your Diwali 2021 photos?
iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

News

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali | BGR

News

Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali | BGR
Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali

News

Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali

News

Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more
Gaming
Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more
Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message
The way you login to Google account is going to change next week

News

The way you login to Google account is going to change next week
Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can book it via WhatsApp

Mobiles

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can book it via WhatsApp
Instagram goes down for many on pre-Diwali night, now back

Apps

Instagram goes down for many on pre-Diwali night, now back

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers