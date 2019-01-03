comscore
Apple CEO Tim Cook states that cheaper battery replacement impacted the sale of iPhone

The ability to turn off the option on software end and the ability to replace the faulty hardware has fixed most of the problems related with aging iPhones

Image credit: Apple

Apple has just revised the iPhone sales estimates for the first quarter of 2019. The CEO of the company Tim Cook has just issued a letter to the investors indicating that the company is expecting a loss of about $9 billion because of the impact on iPhone sales. Cook also issued a clarification for the weak demand of devices adding that this is because of more people opting to replace the batteries in their older iPhone devices. He added that this is different from the previous trend where users directly went on to buy the new iPhone instead of replacing the battery.

The letter also added that this along with the reduced cost of replacing the battery of iPhone devices has hit the sales of the latest iPhone lineup that the company launched towards the end of 2018. As pointed by The Verge, the move to reduce the price of battery replacement for iPhone came right after the company revealed that it is slowing down the performance of older iPhone devices to make up for the “degrading batteries”. It stated that not reducing the performance of the older device caused it to randomly shut down because of system instability caused by the lagging battery performance.

Cook added that this lead to users opting to replace the batteries of their older iPhone devices by paying $29 instead of going for the new devices. This is also because the battery replacement was directly done by Apple making the entire process much easier and cheaper. The fact that more users became aware of the throttling.

The awareness about throttling also made it easier for users to turn off the option in their devices. Both the ability to turn off the option on software end and the ability to replace the faulty hardware has fixed most of the problems related with aging iPhones removing any possible reason behind buying the newer models.

