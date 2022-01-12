Apple claims to have over 745 million paid subscriptions for its online services

Apple has revealed that it currently has over 745 million paid subscriptions for its services. Adding to this, the company has stated that with these many subscriptions, it continues to connect the world’s developers, artists and storytellers with users across its over billion devices globally. Also Read - Beats Pill+ reportedly discontinued: HomePod Mini is now the only Bluetooth speaker in Apple's portfolio

Apple in a press release states that its Fitness+ service has helped users work out and meditate, Apple News has kept them informed of developments in the news and culture, Apple Arcade connected users to hundreds of games, and millions of apps were downloaded from the App Store. Also Read - Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Amazing deals on Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE

The company has boasted that Apple Arcade’s library of games had its biggest expansion in 2021, now offering over 200 games, which include new releases, and all of the older games. Also Read - Apple’s mixed reality headset will use the same power adapter as MacBook Pro

The release also included other highlights from podcasts like “The Midnight Miracle” and “We Can Do Hard Things.” It also mentioned popular books including “The Least of Us” and “The Love Hypothesis.”

“Apple’s world-class portfolio of services proved essential in 2021, as people worldwide sought new ways to keep entertained, informed, connected, and inspired,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “With over 745 million paid subscriptions, Apple continues to connect the world’s developers, artists, and storytellers with users across more than a billion devices, delivering powerful tools, content, and experiences that enrich their lives in profound ways every day.”

Apple also stated that its App Store connects businesses of all sizes with over 600 million people each week across 175 countries. It also revealed that developers selling digital goods and services on its platform have earned over $260 billion since the App Store launched in 2008. These numbers have set a new yearly record for App Store developer earnings, with this holiday season alone being one of the largest, driving double-digit growth from last year.