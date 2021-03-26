Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’s handwritten job application from 1973 has fetched 162,000 GBP, which is around Rs 1.6 crore on conversion, in an auction by Charterfields. The auction for the single-page signed job application by Jobs started February 24, 2021, and closed March 24, 2021. Also Read - New Apple patent hints at thinner MacBook Pros with retractable keyboard

“In the questionnaire Steve Jobs highlights his experience with “computers and calculators” and special abilities in “electronic tech or design engineer – digital”. The questionnaire is believed to have been completed around the time he dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon,” the description of the job application read. Also Read - Holi Special offers: Apple iPhone 11 available at an effective price of Rs 41,900

A year after Jobs dropped out of Reed College, he joined Atari as a technician where he worked with Steve Wozniak. Jobs along with Wozniak founded Apple in 1976. As per the Charterfields website, the application “is in very good condition with some overall creasing, light staining and old clear tape to the top edge.” Also Read - iPhone 13 to get LTPO display made by Samsung, to support a 120Hz refresh rate

The job application was previously sold at auction in 2018 for over $175,000, according to the website. Apart from basic details like name, address, birth date, and phone number, the application also contains information like skills, special abilities, interests, and more. The position desired section is among sections that have not been filled out.

Last month, an Apple 1 computer made by Jobs went on sale on eBay for $1.5 million. According to an IGN report, the computer, which is in working condition, is being sold is one of the 50 units that were first built by Steve Jobs and Wozniak themselves.

The current owner of the Apple 1 computer claimed he obtained it in 1978 as part of a trade-in for the Apple ii in Montreal, Canada. The computer is also one of the six with an original Byte Shop KOA wood case and with an unmodified NTI motherboard. Only the video and keyboard connectors have been replaced. Apple 1 computer was the first computing machine that was introduced by the company back in 1976.