Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' job application sold for over Rs 2.5 crore

Steve Jobs job application was filled back in the year 1973 when was just 18 years old. Interestingly, the application that has been auctioned is said to be the only application that Jobs has ever filled in his life.

Over the years we have seen Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ memorabilia begin auctioned for crores of rupees. There is a new addition to it now. Jobs’ job application has now been auctioned for over Rs 2.5 crore. That’s a lot of money, isn’t it? Also Read - Apple iOS 15, iPadOS 15 beta 4 released: What’s new, how to download

The said job application was filled by Steve Jobs back in the year 1973 when was just 18 years old. The interesting bit is that, the job application that has been auctioned is said to be the only application that Jobs has ever filled in his life. Also Read - Apple shines in June quarter, posts record sales for iPhones, Macs and iPads

Jobs’ job application has been auctioned for a whooping $3,43,00 through an online auction. The amount roughly translates to Rs 2,54,95,018.50.
Th auction description highlights that in the job application, Jobs filled several sections including his name, address, phone, major language, driver’s license, access to transportation, special abilities, and much more. Also Read - Friendship Day gifting ideas for your young tech-savvy besties under Rs 5,000

The auction also mentioned that the application is in “very good condition, with intersecting folds, overall creasing, light staining, and some old clear tape to the top edge”.

What is interesting is that the same job application of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has been sold earlier as well. Back in the month of March this year, the same job application was sold for $2,2221,747. This shows that the value of the application has increased by many folds in just a few months.

Check Steve Jobs’ job application

Steve Jobs job application

The auction this time was different than the last. As per Business Insider, a group of friends referring themselves as Winthorpe Ventures auctioned the job application this time. The group reportedly offered the Jobs’ job application in both print as well as NFT form in the auction. The bidding for the print form of the application was done in dollars while the bidding for the NFT was done in Ethereum.

The organization website stated, “non-fungible tokens have dominated the art and collectibles sphere for months, but there is a debate around whether they represent real value, with doubts on whether they will stand the test of time against traditional physical assets.”

The website also mentioned, “by putting the NFT and original physical job application up for auction simultaneously, the sale will test the appetite for digital assets in contrast with physical equivalents. This first-of-its-kind auction will challenge the notion of value in the physical and digital world. The result of the auction will show if true value can be embodied in both or whether one medium is leading the way.”

At the end of the auction, the print copy of the application was offered four times as many bids when compared to the NFT version. The highest bid for the print copy was $343,000.

  Published Date: July 30, 2021 9:55 AM IST
  Updated Date: July 30, 2021 9:59 AM IST

Best Sellers